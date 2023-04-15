With inflation of 104.3% year-on-year, doing the daily shopping in Argentina has become a nightmare for families. The price of food, especially fresh food, has skyrocketed above average and the blow is felt quickly in the pockets. The highest denomination bill circulating in Argentina is one thousand pesos (4.5 dollars at the official rate, 2.5 dollars at the unofficial rate). With one of them, in the greengrocers of Colegiales, considered a middle-class neighborhood, it is only enough to buy a kilo of tomatoes or one of oranges. If you want out-of-season fruits and vegetables, like strawberries or asparagus, you need to pay with two. The same is repeated in the butcher shop: with a thousand pesos you can buy half a kilo of vacuum, one of the most popular cuts of beef in Argentina, or half a kilo of chicken breasts. Since January, food has increased by 28.2%, against 21.7% of the CPI.

“You no longer know if a product is expensive or not. Everything increases so much that the price references are lost. I try to buy only offers, I go from one place to another looking, but even so the money is not enough”, says María Inés, a 59-year-old housewife who lines up at the grocery store of the traveling fair, present every day in a neighborhood . “Every Friday I come here because it’s a little cheaper and I buy everything I can,” she says this Friday at noon in Plaza 25 de Agosto. “It’s a shame that they don’t control prices, that the government doesn’t do anything, Argentina is a food-producing country,” Jimena, a 64-year-old retiree, adds to the conversation.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) warned this week that Latin America is the region where food prices have risen the most in the last year, almost 13 points more than the second, Asia. The Government of Alberto Fernández argues that the war in Ukraine and the worst drought in 60 years are behind the inflationary escalation in the food basket, but indignation is growing on the street.

While waiting for the storm to subside, Argentines resort to old strategies to deal with inflation, such as comparing prices, already popularized in the 1990s by the television presenter Lita de Lazzari: “Walk, ma’am, walk.” In Buenos Aires, price variations between one business and another can be 30% and even more if you compare the posters in the richest neighborhoods in the north of the city with the poorest in the south. To attract customers, many supermarkets put some products on sale or have significant credit card discounts depending on the day of the week. Many shoppers are used to going from one place to another or resorting to wholesale supermarkets.

As much as the best prices are sought, it is increasingly difficult for them to balance the accounts. The purchasing power of Argentines has been in free fall for a decade. Salaries lag behind inflation, even more so in the case of informal jobs and in sectors with weak unions and little bargaining power before companies. According to data from the consulting firm Fernando Marull y Asociados, the average real salary is 20% below that of 2012.

According to the latest official data, in February the basic food basket for a couple with two children amounted to 80,483 pesos (365 at the official rate, 200 at the unofficial rate). Now, two months later, no one doubts that it exceeds 90,000, above the 80,342 of the current minimum wage. 8.1% of the Argentine population is indigent, that is, their income is not enough to buy food. Almost four out of every ten inhabitants of the country are poor because they do not earn enough to feed themselves, clothe themselves, and meet the costs of housing, health, and education.

skyrocketing in rents

“Last year, between my salary and my girlfriend’s, we saved about a hundred dollars a month with the idea of ​​buying a car. This year, saving seems like a dream to us, we can’t make ends meet,” says Daniel Gómez, a 31-year-old math teacher. “My brother sent his children to a private school and he changed them to a public one because he couldn’t afford it. We can eat rice or noodles almost every day, but the worst thing is the rent because you have to live somewhere, right? ”, He assures.

The price of the 50-square-meter apartment that Gómez rents has doubled since 2021 and now amounts to 80,000 pesos, almost half of his salary. The owner increases him every six months the same as the CPI, so he fears that the next increase will touch 60%.

Gómez cites figures released by Kirchner deputy Ofelia Fernández to point out that the percentage of salary that goes to rent has increased from 28% to 40% of the total in the last decade. More and more families are in the same situation: at the beginning of the century only two out of ten rented; Today it is already 3.5 out of ten. “Everything is going to hell. I have friends who are looking now and they say there are more and more dollar rentals. the owners flash that Buenos Aires is New York, I don’t know”, he laments.

Whether they are Peronists or not, most Argentines doubt that the Fernández government can curb inflation before the elections next October. The main candidates to succeed him promise that they will succeed.

