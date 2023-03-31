The Argentine Grand Prix starts at the Termas de Rio Hondo Circuit this Friday, March 31, until April 2. The second stop of the Motorcycle World Championship comes with Pecco Bagnaia, current champion, as a great favorite with a Ducati that proved to be superior in the debut of the Portuguese GP. The Italian took the victory in the sprint on Saturday and in the race on Sunday. Marc Márquez will be absent in Argentina, after the controversial fall last Sunday in which he took Miguel Oliveira ahead. The Spaniard broke the thumb of his right hand in Portimao and will have to undergo surgery. Maverick Viñales aspires to repeat the achievement of the last round, in which he finished second, only surpassed by Bagnaia.

These are the schedules of the Argentine GP:

Friday the 31st

Free training:

Moto3: 2:00 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

Moto2: 2:50 p.m. and 7:05 p.m.

MotoGP: 15.45 and 20.00

Saturday 1

Free training:

Moto3: 13.40

Moto2: 2:25 p.m.

MotoGP: 15.10

Classification:

MotoGP: 15.50 and 16.15

Moto3: 17.50 and 18.15

Moto2: 18.45 and 19.10

Sprint MotoGP: 20.00

Sunday 2

Moto 3: 16.00

Moto2: 17.15

MotoGP: 7:00 p.m.

Where to watch the Argentine Grand Prix?

All the races of the Motorcycle World Championship can be seen this season through DAZN.