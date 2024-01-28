Termas de Rio Hondo 'hunting ground' Aprilia

Aleix Espargarò in 2022 he led Aprilia to success in MotoGP for the first time in Argentina on the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, beating compatriot Jorge Martin on the Ducati on the occasion.

In 2023 the Argentine GP was marked by rain which shuffled the cards by not allowing the Aprilia riders to exploit the affinity of the characteristics of the RS-GPs with the long curves supporting the track created by Jarno Zaffelli's Italian company Dromo.

Espargarò still achieved overall three victoriestwo of which were in the Sunday races at Silverstone in the wet and at Barcelona, ​​a track where he also won the Sprint on Saturday.

Spending cuts in all sectors established by Milei government in Argentina starting from December they will put the dispute of the Argentine Grand Prix at serious risk starting from the 2024 edition scheduled from 5 to 7 April, the third stage of the 2024 MotoGP calendar. Twitter Aleix Espargarò commented on this prospect with two eloquent emojis: for the Catalan and for Aprilia, seeing that weekend canceled would certainly not be good news in light of the competitiveness of the RS-GP at Termas de Rio Hondo.