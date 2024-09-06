The Argentine government, under the leadership of President Javier Milei, announced this Friday (6) that it will ask the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue arrest warrants against Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and other senior members of the Chavista regime.

According to information from the Argentine newspaper Clarionthe decision comes in response to the worsening situation in Venezuela after the electoral fraud of July 28, which triggered the increase in Chavista repression against opponents.

As reported by ClarionArgentina reported that it will send a note to the ICC’s chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, asking that arrest warrants be processed against Maduro and members of his regime, accused of committing crimes against humanity in recent weeks.

The Argentine government argues that the wave of repression that followed the elections, in which Maduro was declared the winner by his Chavista National Electoral Council and the co-opted Supreme Court, is sufficient evidence for the ICC to consider the merits of the charges.

“Given the worsening of the situation in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela since July 28 and the occurrence of new events that may be considered crimes against humanity, the Argentine Republic urges the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to request the Preliminary Questions Chamber to issue arrest warrants against Nicolás Maduro and other leaders of the regime,” says the text from the Argentine Foreign Ministry, as reported by Clarín.

“As indicated in the note from the Argentine Government that will be presented to the Prosecutor’s Office next Monday [9]the evidence collected in the course of the investigations conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office of the International Criminal Court (‘Situation in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela I’) and the events that occurred after the presidential elections of July 28 are sufficient elements to consider the merits of issuing the aforementioned arrest warrants”, the statement said.

Since the elections, Venezuela has intensified political persecution against opponents, a situation that has already culminated in 24 murders and more than 1,700 illegal arrests, according to HRW and the NGO Foro Penal. The Maduro regime has now issued an arrest warrant for Edmundo González Urrutia, who, according to minutes released by the opposition, won the elections by a large margin.

Javier Milei has been a vocal critic of the Chavista regime and dictator Maduro. Argentina did not recognize the CNE results and said that González was the true winner of the election. The Argentine embassy was expelled from Caracas and the building where it was located was taken over by Brazil. The building currently serves as a refuge for some opponents who are in Maduro’s sights.

Uruguay joins complaint calling for investigation into Maduro

In turn, the Uruguayan government joined this Friday (6) the complaint filed by Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Chile, Paraguay and Peru against Venezuela at the International Criminal Court (ICC), increasing pressure on dictator Maduro.

Uruguay’s Foreign Ministry sent a note to prosecutor Khan requesting the investigation of crimes against humanity in Venezuela, citing the intensification of repression against civilians and opposition leaders after the July 28 elections and the lack of constitutional and judicial guarantees in the country.