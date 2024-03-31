The Argentine government signed a letter of intent to purchase 24 F-16 fighters from Denmark. | Photo: EFE/Gala Abramovich

The Argentine Minister of Defense, Luis Alfonso Petro, signed a letter of intent that provides for the purchase of 24 Danish F-16 fighters by Argentina. The decision to sell Danish jets to the South American country had the approval and close collaboration of the American government, which approved the sale of aircraft produced in the United States.

In fact, the negotiation had already been bearing fruit since the election of Javier Milei, in 2023, in opposition to Alberto Fernandéz, his predecessor and seen as anti-American. In a statement, the United States government stated that the negotiation “reaffirms our close defense ties and firm support for Argentine modernization efforts.”

On the Danish side, in addition to the 24 aircraft negotiated with Argentina, it donated 19 F-16 fighters to Ukraine. The Danish Defense Minister, Troels Lund Poulsen, highlighted that the European country is going through a fleet replacement process.

“Danish Defense is in the process of replacing its F-16 fleet with new F-35 jets. I am therefore very pleased that my Argentine colleague and I have signed a letter of intent,” he said.

Buenos Aires has not had fighter planes since it retired the last French Mirage it operated in 2015. If the purchase worth US$664 million is completed, the neighboring country will reinforce its combat fleet, which has 12 American attack planes. A-4 Fightinghawks.