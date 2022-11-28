Argentina reinstated this Monday (28) the so-called “soy dollar” to allow agro-industrial entrepreneurs to settle their exports at an exchange rate of 230 pesos per dollar, according to the rule published in the Official Gazette, with which the government hopes to raise a minimum of US$ 3 billion.

The “soybean dollar”, valid until December 30, is more attractive to exporters than the official wholesaler, currently at 165.59 pesos per dollar, but implies an advance in foreign currency for the agricultural sector and an increase in non-monetary liabilities of the Central Bank.

This exchange rate incentive regime is part of the Export Increase Program that allowed, in its first edition, last September, to liquidate more than US$ 8 billion and export almost 14 million tons of soybeans in less than a month, as recalled by the Economy Minister Sergio Massa last Friday at the time of the announcement.

The measure also allowed Argentina to meet the quarterly targets established with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Argentina needs to collect soy export rights and raise foreign exchange to meet the goals established with the IMF.

Massa claimed last Friday that Argentina “will close the year meeting the target of 2.5%” of primary deficit and “will close the year meeting the reserve accumulation target”, which are the international commitments.

The norm published this Monday authorizes the Ministry of Economy to issue bills in dollars with a ten-year term to cover the equity difference that this decree generates for the Central Bank.

The “soybean dollar” generates a monetary issuance to buy currencies that, according to a report by the manager SBS, could be between 18% and 20% of the monetary base in November, which will mean extra sterilization efforts on the part of the Central Bank, in a inflationary context of 88% a year and a high level of indebtedness of the monetary institution.

Massa reached this agreement with the agro-industrial chambers, before which he recognized that they are “one of the protagonists in the process of accumulating reserves” and who promised to liquidate a minimum of US$ 3 billion.

However, rural groups were dissatisfied with the measure: “The ‘soy dollar’ shows a need for money. It’s not a measure for the countryside, it’s a form of collection,” said the president of the Argentine Rural Society, Nicolás Pino, to Continental radio station.

According to the norm published on Monday, part of what the State receives in export tariffs will be used to finance programs that serve regional economies and local value chains.