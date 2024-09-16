AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 09/16/2024 – 15:09

The Argentine government regulated, this Monday (16), a decree that declares civil aviation as an “essential service” and obliges airlines to guarantee at least 50% of the service during strikes, after stoppages in the sector that affected tens of thousands of passengers this month.

During a strike measure, “a percentage must be considered for determining minimum services that may in no case be less than 50% in relation to the normal and regular activity or provision of services”, states the decree.

When informed of a strike call at least five days in advance, “a committee must be formed that, within 24 hours, must define the flights that will be maintained during the force measure”, detailed the Minister of Deregulation and State Transformation, Federico Sturzenegger, on his account on the social network X.

If the commission fails to reach an agreement, the Labor Department will define which services should be maintained, the official added.

The decree, signed by President Javier Milei, regulates another decree issued in December 2023 that establishes the essentiality of civil aviation.

The secretary general of the Airline Pilots Association (Apla), Pablo Biró, repudiated the decision as “illegitimate and illegal” in an interview with Radio Mitre.

Biró said the sector will seek legal action and international labor and human rights organizations because “the right to strike is fundamental and can only be regulated when there is a risk to higher assets, such as human life or health.”

Pilot and cabin crew unions at Aerolíneas Argentinas have held two strikes this month to demand higher wages and reject the declaration of civil aviation as an essential service.

The September 6 strike affected 150 flights and 15,000 domestic and international passengers, costing Aerolíneas Argentinas $2 million. The strike the following day, which lasted 24 hours, affected 319 flights and more than 30,000 passengers, costing between $2.5 million and $3 million, according to the company.

Biró explained that pilots’ salaries are almost 80% behind October 2023, in an Argentina facing an economic crisis that has driven year-on-year inflation to 236.7% in August.

The union leader assured that the Argentine airline is offering 14%, but his union considers an increase of 30% or 35% necessary. “The conflict will get much worse,” he anticipated.

Congress has the power to override the decree, as happened recently with one that increased the budget for intelligence spending.

Milei tried to privatize Aerolíneas Argentinas as part of his economic reform law, but had to remove it from the list for the project to be approved by Congress.