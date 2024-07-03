The Argentine government announced this week that it will extend the suspension of retentionsexport taxes on dairy products. In a statement, the country’s Bioeconomy Secretariat said that the published decree also establishes a 0% refund level for these products, “with the aim of encouraging the development of investments, aimed at increasing production, improving processes and incorporating technology”.

According to the statement, dairy exports saw an annual increase of 7% in volume during the first five months of the year. During the period, foreign exchange revenue was US$559 million, “despite the adverse effects of the drought in the main production basins and the consequences of the corn leafhopper that affected the diet of dairy cattle.”



