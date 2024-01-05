The contracts were valid until the end of 2023 and were not renewed; measure is part of Milei's reform package

The Argentine government cut around 500 employees at Rádio Nacional this Friday (January 5, 2024) who had contracts until the end of 2023. The measure is part of the reform plan of President Javier Milei's administration, known as the Bus Law .

The head of the Executive intends to privatize the state broadcaster. According to the newspaper ClarinJavier Monte, the new person responsible for TV Pública and Rádio Nacional, decided to maintain around 700 permanent jobs and around 100 contracts at the 50 radio stations to carry out programming.

“The programming is maintained very well with the people who remain, with the radio’s historic employees, who have a very strong commitment to each of the country’s broadcasters”said a source close to the current management.

On Wednesday (January 3), unions met with authorities from Rádio Nacional to try to maintain at least 150 of the 500 terminated contracts, however, the negotiation had no effect.

On December 10, almost all the authorities of the state-owned RTA (Radio and Television Argentina), who had been appointed by former president Alberto Fernández, resigned, such as president Rosario Lufrano, vice-president Osvaldo Santoro and the executive directors of TV Public, Cláudio Martínez. The director of Radio Nacional, Alejandro Pont Lezica, also left his position on the same day.