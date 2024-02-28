The government of Argentina, led by President Javier Milei, criticized this Wednesday (28) the ongoing strike in the country being carried out by aviation unions demanding “better wages”.

The Argentine government classified the strike, which will last 24 hours, as “irresponsible”.

“This is nothing more and nothing less than the irresponsibility of a group that believes they live in other times. They left 35 thousand people unable to travel, that is, 35 thousand people who lost perhaps a job opportunity, vacation or any other another opportunity, and we are very sorry,” said presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni in his daily press conference this Wednesday.

The Ramp and Runway Aeronautical Personnel Association (APA), the Airline Pilots Association (APLA) and the Union of Superior and Professional Personnel of Aerocommercial Companies (UPSA) adopted this measure after rejecting a salary offer from Aerolineas Argentinas and Intercargo during negotiations.

Faced with this scenario, Adorni said that “there are those who understand the situation the country is going through” and cited the airlines FlyBondi and American Airlines, which are operating normally.

The spokesperson commented that, by order of the country's Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, the Airport Security Police (PSA) dispersed “a group of [manifestantes] violent people who wanted to block access to Aeroparque [Jorge Newbery, em Buenos Aires] and free movement was guaranteed at all airports in the country”.

Argentina recorded a one-year inflation rate of 254.2% in January, with monthly rates of 12.8% in November, 25.5% in December and 20.6% in January, as a result of the economic policies adopted during the administration of Peronist Alberto Fernández (2019-2023), who left power in December last year.

Faced with high inflation, salaries are constantly losing purchasing power, despite salary negotiations taking place monthly.

The airline Aerolíneas Argentinas canceled 331 flights this Wednesday as a result of the strike, which, according to estimates, will affect around 24 thousand passengers, of which 18 thousand are on domestic flights, 3 thousand on regional destinations and another 3 thousand on international flights.

The unions speak of “intransigence” on the part of the companies in the statement announcing the strike, of which, according to them, they gave sufficient advance notice so that both local airlines “could take appropriate measures to avoid affecting users”.

The low cost company Flybondi operates this Wednesday only from Ezeiza international airport, in the province of Buenos Aires, because it has its own services, but the other airports had to adjust their flights. In turn, American Airlines flights took off and landed normally. (With EFE Agency)