BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s government will convene special sessions of Congress to discuss the impeachment of members of the Supreme Court of Justice, among other measures, a presidential spokeswoman said on Thursday.

President Alberto Fernández is seeking to impeach four members of the country’s highest court after clashing with the judiciary last month over a decision to grant more state funding to the opposition-ruled city of Buenos Aires.

The ruling Peronist coalition would need at least two-thirds of the votes in both houses of Congress to reach its target, but the plateau is unlikely to be reached after the government lost seats in parliament in midterm elections in 2021.

Gabriela Cerruti, presidential spokeswoman, said at a press conference that the extraordinary sessions will take place from January 23 to February 28.

