The period is 180 days; the measure occurs in the same week that the Casa Rosada published actions to deregulate the air market

The Argentine government published this Friday (12.Jul.2024) a decree in which it determines the intervention of the country’s ANAC (National Civil Aviation Administration) for a period of 180 days. The objective, according to the government, is to raise operational safety standards, optimize administrative processes and audit the last years of management.

The intervention occurs after, on Wednesday (10.Jul.2024), the Argentine government announced measures for the deregulation of the air market. The person responsible for the intervention will be María Julia Cordero, who previously worked at the Undersecretariat of Air Transport, linked to the Ministry of Transport. Here is the full (PDF – 174 kB, in Spanish) of the decree.

María Julia Cordero will be responsible for “prepare and present a report on the situation of the organization, survey the current structure and determine a functional and operational reorganization, assess and report on the financial situation and implement any other mechanism aimed at streamlining and digitalizing processes”.

In a statement cited by the newspaper The Nationthe government said the intervention is necessary because of the “regional degradation of the country in terms of civil aviation“. That’s why, “a restructuring is needed with deadlines and exception procedures, so intervention is the most appropriate instrument for this task”.

At the end of the 180 days, the government can extend the intervention once again for an identical period.

On Wednesday (10.Jul), the spokesperson for the Argentine Presidency, Manuel Adorni, said that the decree establishing measures for the deregulation of the country’s air market “It is a very important step towards the modernization and liberalization of airspace”, modifying “archaic regulations”.

He stated: “Deregulation will create more connectivity and new air routes at more affordable prices thanks to free competition. The Argentine skies are once again open to competition, the free market and private initiative.”.