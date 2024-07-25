Argentina’s Foreign Minister Diana Mondino claimed her country’s sovereignty over the Falkland Islands on Wednesday (24), stating that it is the “legitimate owner” and that the British population living in the archipelago “is a tenant”.

“We want to have a reasonable relationship, in which we consider that we are the legitimate owners of the department called Malvinas, and they, hopefully, are tenants, although some may think they are squatters,” Mondino said during a speech at the Rotary Club of Buenos Aires.

“We are the owners of this place, and what we want to do is maintain a relationship in which we can work together,” he added, just hours before Argentine President Javier Milei flew to Paris to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Mondino said that the policies of “aggressiveness” to claim sovereignty over the Falklands, implemented by the administration of former Peronist President Alberto Fernández, had not contributed anything.

“Before the 1982 war, there was communication with the islands that was lost and, especially in recent years, there has even been aggression: if a company operates on the islands, it cannot operate in Argentina. With us, that is over, we want to have a reasonable relationship,” he emphasized.

The armed conflict over the islands began on April 2, 1982 and ended on June 14 of the same year with the Argentine surrender and a death toll of 649 Argentines, 255 British and three Falkland Islanders.

Since the end of the war, the United Kingdom has rejected the South American country’s claims of sovereignty over the islands and surrounding maritime areas, despite repeated calls for dialogue from the United Nations and other international organizations.

