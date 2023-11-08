Federico Jorge Sacchi, former central defender with refined technique, with notable steps for Newell’s, Racing and Boca in the 50s and 60s, He died this Tuesday at the age of 87 in Rosario, where he was born on September 4, 1936.

He belonged to the era when a defender with good ball control and an elegant appearance was described as a “galley and stick footballer”. Over time the legend was forged that he had never missed a pass. Now retired, one day he was questioned about that extreme precision and he came out with his head raised, like on the field: “You know what happens, we people from Rosario lie a lot.”

The Polish” Federico Sacchi trained in the lower divisions of Tiro Federal, from Rosario. As a kid, his conditions had already attracted attention in the Evita Tournaments. His career gained notoriety and relevance at Newell’s, where he played between 1958 and 1960.

He debuted against Tigre and was a starter in the red and black team’s relegation campaign, except in the last game, against Ferro. During two years he completed 60 games, with eight goals. Beyond the loss of category, Sacchi’s level stood out above the rest and aroused the interest of a Buenos Aires great. In 1961 he was transferred to Racing alongside Anacleto Peano.

Champion with Racing in 1961, defender of enormous quality, among the best in the history of Argentine football…

You will always be in the memory and heart of every racing player!

Goodbye, Federico! pic.twitter.com/PLYJ0SWCf7 — Racing Club (@RacingClub) November 7, 2023

Extraordinary career in Racing de Avellaneda

When he was shining in the first division he became my idol. Technically he was perfect, I never saw another like him in my life See also Racing extinguishes the joy of Águilas

His adaptation to the Academy was immediate. Forming a central pair with Norberto Anido, he took over the No. 6 shirt and was champion in 1961, undefeated in 30 games and a coronation three dates in advance. A formation that was the delight of the fans, from the construction of the game with Sacchi to the variants and offensive creativity that came from the feet of Orestes Omar Corbatta, the “Witch” Belén, the “Marquis Sosa” and Juan José Pizzuti.

Soon, Sacchi began to be a reference and mirror for the youth players who were appearing in the lower divisions of the Tita Mattiussi facility, such as Roberto Perfumo and Alfio Basile. On one occasion, “Coco” Basile said about Sacchi: “When he was shining in the first division he became my idol. He was technically perfect, I never saw another one like him in my life. He was tall, he had presence, he transmitted something special with the ball at his feet. He was the best No. 6 that I saw in my life, not only in Argentine football. In the world. If they didn’t sell it to Boca, I would never have debuted in the first team.” This versatility sometimes allowed him to serve as the central steering wheel.

At the Academy he had as a companion César Luis Menotti, with whom he quickly shared football philosophy, an identification with the Argentine style, related at that time to “ours”, due to the offensive vocation based on dribbling and good handling of the ball. From the opposite sidewalk, that current was called “lyrical,” with a pejorative meaning.

The Newell’s Old Boys Athletic Club deeply regrets the death of Federico Sacchi, a remembered defender born in our institution who wore the Red and Black between 1958 and 1960. We send our most sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.#RIP ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/XfAkxsB6NT — Newell’s Old Boys (@Newells) November 7, 2023

His football principles were firm: “Who talks about losing or winning? I talk about playing. Never, believe me, never, when entering a court, do I think about winning or losing, I think about playing well. If I get it, the better for me.”

His time in the Argentine national team spanned from 1960 to 1965, and he joined the squad in the Chile 1962 World Cupteam he led Juan Carlos Lorenzo. With the national shirt he participated in 15 matches and one goal.

Then, his career continued abroad: Sporting Cristal, Porvenir de Miraflores (Peru) and The Generals (United States). He remained linked to football as technical director. His good relationship with Menotti kept him close to the Argentine team.

He was in charge of the team that qualified for the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games, which Argentina later did not attend when the military Government joined the international boycott. He also replaced Menotti, for whom he was a kind of spy before the ’78 World Cup, in a match between the senior team against Brazil (2-2) for the Copa América, when Flaco was with the youth team in the 1979 World Cup in Japan. .

His activity in the banks continued in Villa Dálmine (1977/78), San Martín de Tucumán (1982/83), Tigre (1984), Colón (1985) and the lower divisions of Atlético Rafaela. In 2011 he was declared Distinguished Athlete of the city of Rosario by the Municipal Council. At the time of goodbye, those who knew him and treated him put his football quality and his affable and cordial treatment on the same level, a gentleman on and off the field.

Menotti once commented that Sacchi felt embarrassed if he had no choice but to make a clearance that went out of bounds. He did not negotiate his way of feeling football. His defender profile was completed with the ability to take and head the ball. He said goodbye to the Academy in October 1964, after playing 91 games and scoring 12 goals.

Together with Menotti He went to Boca in a barter operation for Juan Carlos Rulli and Juan José “Yaya” Rodríguez. He played 34 games, scored a goal and was champion in 1965, in a team led by Néstor “Pipo” Rossi and which included, among others, Antonio Roma, Silvio Marzolini, Ángel Clemente Rojas and Antonio Ubaldo Rattín.

“I made my debut in Boca in that famous match in which Roque Avallay fell into the pit after making a pass for Mario Rodríguez’s goal. In that Boca was Rojitas, spectacular, it seemed like he didn’t move, but he barely threatened, the rivals passed him by,” he expressed, demonstrating his predilection for talented players.

With information from La ación de Argentina (GDA).

