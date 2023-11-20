All the alarms went off in the two weeks prior to presidential election Sunday. Local soccer sprung up due to the possibility that Javier Milei would become the first Argentine president, and that with his arrival the status quo of the most popular sport in the country would be altered.

Then, the warnings came with a quick joint reaction. First, with the numerous negative repercussions of the clubs, opposed to the candidate’s privatization model; a cataract of statements issued on November 11 with similar tones and reflections.

But the resistance would not stop there: days later, a large sector of retired and active soccer players, as part of the “United Soccer Players” group, signed a petition in which they called to vote for Sergio Massa in the runoff. The letter had among its signatories the world champions Ubaldo Matildo Fillol and Jorge Olguín (Argentina 1978), and Héctor Enrique (Mexico 1986).

Above all, special emphasis was placed on warning about the possibility of transforming clubs into sports corporations (SAD). This danger that football actors feel is based on the position of the leader of La Libertad Avanza (LLA) Javier Milei, who in October 2022 had already pondered in the media about the possibility of this new logic, giving the example of the Premier English League.

In that radio interview with Alejandro Fantino a little over a year ago, which ended up going viral in recent weeks – hence the delayed reactions – Milei had been questioned about the issue of public limited companies. “This is a very football-oriented society, would you continue as before? “Would you make any changes?” the journalist asked him in that talk. “I like the English model, they are not doing badly,” said the libertarian, who expanded: “The question is how it is financed. Public limited companies, in fact, have listed clubs and everything.”

The report soon led to the eventuality that clubs like Boca or River would be in the hands of “Arab or French capital.” There, Milei brought out her most explosive trait: “Who the hell cares who (the owner) is if you beat River 5 to 0 and are world champion? Or do you prefer to continue in this misery that we have with increasingly worse quality football? How do we do every time we go outside Argentina? Do you prefer to lose 4 to 0 against Milan but say ‘I’m national and popular?’ “Rather than giving him a romantic dance?” concluded the libertarian economist.

Ex-footballers, facing privatization

With the file of that interview at hand, the statement from the former soccer players sought to step firmly against the privatization wave, in rescue of the AFA: “With greater concern we observe the latest statements of the candidate where he claims the Sports Joint Stock Companies (SAD), because We fervently adhere to that motto that says that ‘one more kid in the club is one less kid on the street’, because our clubs are no one’s business; but the inclusion of thousands; and because we believe that passion is not privatized. That our clubs are not a business, and that they are sustained by the voluntary efforts of many men and women who are motivated by commitment, solidarity and vocation. That we are not moved by the rules of the market. “We do not want the market to be the one that orders the relationships of our lives.”

The Futbolistas Unidxs initiative continued that long list of clubs that fueled the repudiation of the new political situation. Above all, Boca and River, which were ratified as civil societies in Argentine football, as was endorsed in the 2016 Assembly to establish the Super League.

Among so many items that Milei will have to resolve between now and December 10, when he takes office as president, AFA football still appears on his agenda in a nebula. However, a tweet that the libertarian posted on September 18 was quite revealing and provided another clue: illustrated with a drawing showing a stack of dollars and a ball with the sign pesos in the middle of the court, the The new president shared an article written by businessman Guillermo Tofoni for El Cronista, titled “Dollarization and soccer, the promised land.” There, the CEO of the company World Eleven, who recently faced Claudio ‘Chiqui’ Tapia in a trial over the image rights of the Argentine team, proposes that dollarization “will bring investments in infrastructure, it will transmit transparency and order in the economics of football and most likely it will also be a football that will go to mixed companies, where the investors can be both natural persons and private legal entities.” Another thumbs up to the SAD.

In recent days, when he confirmed the avalanche of voices against it, among players, former players and clubs, Milei launched a denial in an interview with TN: “That is false that I am going to privatize football clubs, that is another lie. I said that the possibility (of other structures) would have to be considered. Does there have to be only one corporate structure scheme? No, there may be different corporate structures. “It is not in my definition, as a liberal, I do not force anyone.”

Milei’s most extreme idea, if it comes to fruition, is contrary to a statement that the Argentine Football Association (AFA) released in March of this year, where it spoke about the idea of ​​privatizing football clubs. It was a kind of declaration of principles: “It is difficult to understand how it is possible that we still do not fully value our clubs and try to continue copying models that are not applicable to our realities. Do many clubs in the world give to their communities what ours give to us? Do you open your doors in case of a health emergency?” The report also points out: “There are many management models in the world: Sports Joint Stock Companies, mixed systems, Civil Associations. And bad management, there is in all those models. “No one can guarantee that a SAD is synonymous with good management and that, on the other hand, a civil association is bad.”

And in other paragraphs, the statement mentions: “We must never forget that our clubs are non-profit civil associations that have a federated sport such as football, but that also have other sports activities, federated and non-federated (many of them cultural ), with great social support for its community.” It is worth pointing out that for the figure of the SAD to take shape, the statute of the AFA must be modified; Nothing would happen from one day to the next, but rather it would imply a tortuous restructuring, in the midst of an endless debate.

Milei had already given some guidelines of his idea of ​​football, too, in a recent interview with journalist Jaime Bayly: “Faced with a country that has become so impoverished, how much can you pay for a show? Bit. What’s happening with the league: you have very young, inexperienced players, or very great players close to retirement. Not the most competitive stretch. Today you don’t have a competitive league because the macroeconomy destroyed everything.” The idea reflects an original thought by Mauricio Macri, former president of Boca, who during a presentation at the World Football Summit, during September 2021, spoke about public limited companies: “To improve South American football we have to look at Europe. The passion for football is not awakened by politics and I say so, because I have been on both sides. Europe’s corrections and controls guarantee a virtuous improvement process. In Latin America there is a lot of delay because the functioning of the SAD is still unknown. Knowing the problems Europe had, we could learn and take the next step.”

Macri knows like no one else that SADs are taboo in Argentine football. In 1999, in Ezeiza, the AFA executive committee voted on the entry of private capital. Julio Humberto Grondona, then president, had promised his support. They lost 39 to 1. The deceased leader of Sarandí then looked at him and said, in a defeatist tone: “We lost, Mauricio.”

The former president of Argentina Mauricio Macri Photo: EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

In this electoral context where politics and the ball went hand in hand, The unrestricted support of Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia for Massa was very clear on October 5, when the 2030 World Cup was launched, in which the first matches of the great event were assigned to Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

“Welcome, comrade Sergio Massa,” said the president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), looking towards the Minister of Economy and then presidential candidate, who returned the warm greeting with a smile. At that event, Massa received full support from Tapia, who showered him with praise and even predicted victory in the first round elections on Sunday the 22nd, despite the chronic weakness of the economy. From that World Cup presentation, the alliance between the two was sealed under fire and, before the runoff, the operational clamor encouraged by Tapia for the clubs to react to Milei’s threat became clear.

Pablo Toviggino, treasurer of the AFA and head of the Federal Council, had already given an eloquent position in favor of the still Minister of Economy: “It is time to publicly show support for Sergio Massa. Let each of the Argentine Football Clubs demonstrate in defense of their Institutions. NO TO SAD! No to the privatization of football. Come on Sergio dear, strength Comrade. A Country needs you. MASSA PRESIDENT”, he wrote on November 11 in

What is the continental board like? Without companies that have taken the reins of the clubs, the Argentine First Division League and the Promotion categories is a unique case in the world of football. In South America, only Ecuador and Paraguay have this logic free of private capital. In the rest of the leagues in this region, the two systems coexist, in some cases with a majority of private management and in others with autonomy.

