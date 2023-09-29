Argentine feminism has found a common enemy against which to unite again after years of internal divisions: Javier Milei. The ultra candidate for the presidency of Argentina, favorite in the polls ahead of the general elections on October 22, has promised to eliminate the Ministry of Women, repeal the law on voluntary interruption of pregnancy approved in 2020 and put an end to other rights conquered by women. In response, thousands of people in different cities across the country took to the streets this Thursday to warn that they are not willing to back down.

“If Milei wins, we all lose,” could be read on one of the posters posted on the central Avenida de Mayo in Buenos Aires as the mobilization passed. The slogans against the leader of the far-right party La Libertad Avanza were repeated in the chants of this march called within the framework of the Global Day of Action for Access to Abortion. “With Milei, women’s rights do not advance, they go backwards,” said the banner held by a young woman. “Freedom is being able to choose whether you want to be a mother or not,” said another. “Freedom is that 80% of the children who suffered abuse were able to tell it thanks to the ESI [educación sexual integral]” insisted a third. It was one of the largest demonstrations of Argentine feminism since the end of the pandemic, but it was still far from those recorded before the health emergency.

Marina Hidalgo Robles, a member of the Las Rojas collective, pointed out that the call took place in “a new scenario.” “In 2015, when she won [el conservador Mauricio] Macri we started with the Ni una menos assemblies. when you win [el peronista] Alberto Fernández, that is broken. Four years ago we did not have this type of actions,” he explained. The activist was advancing at the head, she had gone with her mother, with her aunt, with her friends. “Today they are attacking us and they are questioning the abortion law, but there is no defeat, the feminist movement is not defeated,” she said. The activist, however, believes that “whoever wins” in the October elections there will be “an attack on all rights” because “there is a profound degradation of the institutions.” “To defend your rights you have to be in the streets, and what you earn you have to always defend,” she said.

Dozens of organizations signed a “unitary” document that was read in front of the Argentine Congress. “We took to the streets across the country. There are plenty of reasons to mobilize and we are committed to unity of broad and diverse action,” begins the text, which addressed labor, social, educational, justice, memory, economic, and environmental demands. At the center, however, were the implementation of the abortion law and the defense of comprehensive sexual education in schools. “We demand sexual education to decide, contraceptives so as not to abort, and legal abortion so as not to die,” the letter says.

The text also expresses the rejection of “rights that target the feminist and LGTBQI+ movement, the right to abortion, health and public education and comprehensive sexual education, human rights and common goods.” “We take to the streets because we know that they are our space for struggle, for what we have achieved and for what we have left to achieve, because we will not take a step back,” the statement defends.

Legislative advances

The last wave of feminism broke out in Argentina on June 3, 2015 shouting Ni Una Menos. Hundreds of thousands of women of all ideologies and ages took to the streets to demand measures against femicides and a great cultural change in pursuit of gender equality. The demands reached the legislative agenda. In 2017, Congress approved the gender parity law that establishes that lists of candidates for legislators must include men and women; In 2018, it approved a law against street harassment in Buenos Aires; In 2019, the promulgation of the Micaela law required gender perspective training for all employees in the public service.

Official records of femicides also began to be published, more resources were allocated to combat this extreme form of violence against women, and as a result of the accusation of rape by actress Thelma Fardín against her colleague Juan Darthés, thousands of women dared to express themselves for the first time. to speak out loud abuses that had been silenced for years, sometimes decades.

Feminism then invaded secondary schools and universities in much of Argentina, which took the lead in the battle in the streets in favor of comprehensive sexual education and the legalization of abortion. After a first legislative defeat in 2018, the voluntary termination of pregnancy (IVE) law was approved on the penultimate day of 2020, in the middle of the pandemic. The square in front of Congress received the news divided: on one side, thousands of women shouted and hugged each other with joy; On the other, families were crying with anger and warning that they would do everything possible to repeal the new law.

Milei has the support of that anti-abortion hard core as he is the only presidential candidate who has explicitly campaigned in favor of the repeal of the IVE. But the ultra candidate has also found another niche, that of those young men who felt out of place in the face of a rapid change in social rules in which they did not know how to move. “I’m not going to apologize for having a penis,” Milei said in a public interview. “I have no reason to feel ashamed of being a blond, blue-eyed white man,” he added.

This Thursday, the historic feminist Nina Brugo, 79, held an extensive banner at the head of the march calling for the “active implementation” of the abortion law. She learned about feminism in exile. Back in Argentina, after the end of the dictatorship in 1983, she attended the First National Women’s Meeting. “I fell in love,” she said, clinging to the green flag she was holding, “the power of women can change the world.” “Today we leave because there is danger, not only for the rights achieved, but also for labor laws, public health, and also public education. It is essential that women in the country go out into the streets,” she defended.

Next to her were so many other historical feminists, like Dora Barranco, and in front of her a younger woman who was shouting into a loudspeaker. “Today is a day in which we demonstrate for legal abortion,” she shouted and demanded the implementation of the law. “There are territories in which they ask us if it is the law, where they do not know that it is safe, that it is free. They are afraid and don’t know where to turn,” she said. The women around them sang that “the patriarchy is going to fall,” that “feminism is going to win,” that “Latin America will be all feminist” and they lit flares that filled the air with green smoke.

María Dorrego, 32, joined that claim. “If someone wants to have an abortion today in Argentina, they don’t know what to do or where to go or who to ask for help. And that is law, and that we are in a Government that more or less takes care of this,” she noted. Dorrego, who was demonstrating with a friend and her eyes shining with glitter, warned: “If the right advances, rights go backwards.” Another woman, Guillermina Urriza, 44, pointed out that feminism is “the only movement that is saying no to the extreme right.” She believes that “the loss of freedoms” is at stake.

“It cost us so much to get the abortion law and we continued fighting after it was approved,” said Agustina Seggiaro, 22, a member of the Radical Civic Union, one of the parties that makes up the center-right coalition Together for Change. “Milei’s party wants to get this off the agenda,” Seggiaro said. “This is a historic moment where they want to violate our rights again. It is important to be on the street,” she added.

In addition to abortion, the protesters defend the permanence of Law 26,150, which was passed in 2006 and recognizes the right to receive comprehensive sexual education in all educational establishments in the country. Bárbara Riveros, who is a university professor and coordinates a diploma in Comprehensive Sexual Education, defended that Argentine regulations are “very advanced,” although Milei says that this information “deforms the head.” “The contents are written by specialists. We do not teach anything nor do we indoctrinate or teach them to be homosexuals or transvestites. We teach them that there is not only one way, the heteronormative one.” “That they can repeal the law is dangerous,” she warns.

