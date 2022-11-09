Soccer fever continues to rise and even more so when it is only a month away from the expected World Cup in Qatar 2022. As a result, there are more and more crazy things that are known about the fans who, seeking to support their team, perform unimaginable feats.

That was the case for Leandro Blanco Pighi, Lucas Ledezma and Silvio Gatto, three men from Argentina who spent more than six months pedaling to the host country of the World Cup. According to what they told the American chain ‘ESPN’, his journey began in South Africa and apparently had a dual purpose.

While it is true that they wanted to be recognized for their prowess, they were also looking to film what would soon be a movie along the way. At the interview, the fans commented that they decided to take on this challenge to record a documentary about the different African and Middle Eastern cultureswhich would be revealed to the public after the tournament ended.

On the other hand, in the recordings you can also see how their trip was and the support they received around the world to get ahead.. The media and internet users took notice of them when they started posting everything they did on Instagram. Such was the reception, that after a few weeks that account called ‘Todo Pedal’ became a large community.

“In a moment we had run out of money, we had to get a Zambian visa and we asked our community for help of Instagram through platforms, there were many people who transferred money to us and we were able to pay the visa, “said Pighi.

The recognition was even made by the same official World Cup networks. In fact, the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 Legacy and Organization Committee account wrote a tweet congratulating the fans.

“After cycling 10,000 kilometers across Africa and the Middle East, the Argentines from @Todoapedalok arrived in Qatar to support their team in the World Cup. What crazy things would you do for your country?

After cycling 10,000 kilometers across Africa and the Middle East, Argentines 🇦🇷 from @Todoapedalok arrived in Qatar 🇶🇦 to support their team in the World Cup 🏆🚴 What crazy things would you do for your country?#Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/GXmJ38Gsis — Road to 2022 Spanish (@roadto2022es) November 7, 2022

In addition, it should be noted that, in the same interview, the Argentines also explained that there was an environmental purpose behind all this. According to Pighi, once it is known how many kilometers they traveled, this figure will be transformed into trees. Namely, For every kilometer pedaled, they will plant a tree in the native forests of Córdoba, Argentina.

