Hundreds of thousands flood the streets of Buenos Aires after their victory over France in the Qatar Cup final. Among the French, disappointment takes hold after the defeat on penalties. Crowds filled the streets of Buenos Aires this Sunday (18/12) after the victory of the country’s team over France in the World Cup in Qatar. Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties in a spectacular final that ended 3-3 after extra time.

“I do not believe! It was difficult, but we did it thanks to Messi,” 13-year-old Santiago told Reuters news agency.

“It was an incredible game, at times harrowing,” said Diego Aburgeily, 46. “This team made people fall in love with them for the first time in decades.”

Reporting from the streets of Buenos Aires, DW Latin America correspondent Nicole Ris described the victory and celebration as an “emotional earthquake”.

“I can see thousands, and they are celebrating, they are singing, they are dancing,” said the journalist, adding that people were chanting “Messi” in the street. DW correspondent Danya Barsalona said the “atmosphere was absolutely electric” at the stadium in Qatar.

“At the start of the game, the Argentine fans were really excited,” as their team took the early lead, according to the reporter.

France let three championships slip away

The final was dominated by Argentina and star Lionel Messi for most of the game, until France’s Kyilan Mbappé scored twice in two minutes to force extra time.

After Messi and Mbappé scored again in extra time to take the final to penalties, Argentina secured victory in the penalty shootout (4-2).

“We are disappointed, especially with the decision on penalties,” French fan Loane, 14, told Reuters. “But there were a lot of twists and turns in the game and we thought it was within reach.”

“Coming back from two goals down is incredible,” said Romain Balthazar, also a French fan.

“Les Bleus made us dream,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in a tweet.

Macron has been in Qatar since the semi-final against Morocco and was seen on the field consoling the French after Argentina’s victory.

What did the France players say?

“Of course we are very disappointed, we gave it our all. We had to face many obstacles during the competition, we didn’t give up on anything”, said the French defender Raphael Varane. “We spent an hour without playing. We could have won too. I am very proud of this group and of being French. We have our heads held high. We resumed this game when it was complicated.”

“The Argentines started well, being aggressive, using all facets of the game. We were a bit reactionary all night”, justified the French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

md (Reuters, AFP)