Argentina.- Once again social networks have turned to the name of Cristiano Ronaldo and it has nothing to do with his career in Europe if not quite the opposite, it is because of what he could do with his career outside of it. In the last hours the request of the fans of River Plate that the Lusitanian leaves Manchester United to sign with them and dispute the Argentine League and the next edition of the Copa Libertadores, which has become increasingly stronger.

Through Twitter for hours the hashtag of “CR7aRiver“It has become a trend with thousands of interactions. In each and every one they raise the benefits that the player would have in playing in Argentina. Although there are also others who only use it to mock knowing that it is something that will hardly happen since they know that Cristiano Ronaldo does not have in mind to play outside Europe.

The reality is that Cristiano Ronaldo at 37 years old in his mind does not pass Europe to play in another continent so the chances of seeing him in a club in America are very difficult. To this is added the large amounts of money that the club that acquires it would have to pay out. It is well known that Argentine soccer has its limitations with the issue of money for certain teams, so it could also be an impediment.

River Plate fans ask CR7 for their team | Photo: Capture

For now the player is focused on playing Champions League with a new team this season but the possibility of staying at Manchester United this season has also been handled, although it looks very complicated because just a few weeks before the start of the season he has not shown up to play or train as the rest of his teammates which gives an indication that there is no desire for CR7 to stay in the team.

Now Manchester United has been covering the absence of the Portuguese with the announcement of their reinforcements such as Lisandro Martínez and Christian Ericksen, apart from that they have not touched on the subject of the striker which also makes it clear that things are not going the right way in convincing the player to stay and fulfill the contract that is still in force for one more year.