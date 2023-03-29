Argentina increased its external debt last year by almost US$9 billion, a figure that comes to light as its growing domestic debt comes under scrutiny against a backdrop of severe financial constraints for the country.

According to data released this Tuesday (28) by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec), the total stock of Argentina’s gross external debt with bonds in nominal value was US$ 276.694 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, US $3.879 billion more than the third quarter of last year and $8.826 billion more than the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, the total “stock” of Argentina’s gross external debt measured in market value was US$226.034 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, US$5.335 billion above the third quarter and US$2.845 billion above the fourth quarter of 2021 .

Public debt is made up of US$81.779 billion in loans and US$78.911 billion in debt securities at par value, but with a market value of US$29.724 billion.

This is evidence of the low market valuation of sovereign bonds in Argentina, which restructured its foreign currency debt with private creditors in September 2020.

As for the debt for loans, most of it corresponds to the indebtedness with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with which in March 2022 the government of President Alberto Fernández sealed an agreement to refinance maturities of around US$ 45 billion.

complex scenario

Despite the increase in Argentina’s external debt, the focus of attention at the moment is on sovereign debt securities, which have been hit in recent days following the government’s decision to take possession of securities in the portfolios of state bodies as part of a strategy to seek financial stability and meet the goals of the agreement with the IMF.

The macroeconomic scenario is complex, with strong fiscal, monetary and exchange rate imbalances, very high inflation (102.5% in 12 months as measured in February), a serious drought that will cause millionaire losses in the countryside, and the demanding goals with the IMF , whose compliance seems increasingly challenging.