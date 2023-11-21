During his successful campaign for the Casa Rosada, the elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei, harshly criticized Mercosur, the economic bloc also made up of Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The libertarian economist called Mercosur a “nuisance” and even signaled the possibility of Argentina leaving. “Mercosur is a poor quality customs union, which creates commercial distortions and harms all its members”, he explained.

However, with Milei’s victory on Sunday (19), although the criticism will continue, the Argentine withdrawal seems increasingly unlikely.

Diplomats and international trade experts interviewed by Reuters believe that the libertarian should now tone down Mercosur, especially given the prospect of closing the expected agreement with the European Union (EU), which Brazil wants to happen by December 7 , the day he leaves the bloc’s presidency and the date of the summit in Rio de Janeiro, three days before Milei’s inauguration.

“The opening of markets is part of Milei’s speech, so he will probably support the agreement with the EU, despite criticism of Mercosur,” Welber Barral, former Brazilian Foreign Trade Secretary, told the news agency.

Diana Mondino herself, who will be Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Milei administration, claimed to Reuters that his statements were taken out of context and that in fact the libertarian will seek to “reinsert Argentina into the world”, which would include “doing as much as possible possible trade with Brazil”.

Still, Milei is expected to try to promote profound changes in the bloc. According to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Census of Argentina (Indec), Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay were among Argentina’s main trading partners in the first ten months of 2023 (Brazil was the biggest seller and the biggest buyer in this relationship), but the Argentina had negative trade balances with Brazilians (-US$5.415 billion) and Paraguayans (-US$2.316 billion) and had positive numbers only with Uruguayans (US$927 million).

However, it is worth highlighting that Argentine agribusiness, the main sector of the local economy, suffered from the drought until the first half of this year.

Uruguay has also expressed dissatisfaction with the bloc: conservative president Luis Lacalle Pou criticizes the delay of over two decades to close the agreement with the EU and the resistance of other countries to the free trade agreement that Montevideo is trying to sign with China, and has also threatened to leave Mercosur.

In an interview with People’s GazetteIgor Macedo de Lucena, economist and member of the British think tank Chatham House, said that the departure of Argentina, Mercosur’s second largest economy, would certainly represent the end of the bloc, but he believes that this will not happen.

“However, Milei will push for changes, both he and Lacalle Pou are very open in saying that there are no conditions for Mercosur to remain as it is, with ideological views preponderant in relation to those of the economy and government,” said Lucena.

“The leaders on the right of Mercosur, who will now be three, do not want to stay in Mercosur just for the sake of staying, they want the bloc to have positive economic effects. Nobody wants formal, pat-on-the-back trade agreements anymore. It’s time to do business, and I think the population understands it that way too,” he said.

Lucena said that Milei has not yet indicated what changes he intends to propose, but that they should certainly move towards “a truly liberal economy”.

“Some I imagine would be an international equalization of taxes, that is, single tariffs in relation to products; remove taxes on taxes, which are absurd from an international point of view and which exist in Brazil; and that in practice, commercial agreements are the group’s ultimate objective. For example, the EU-Mercosur agreement cannot be stopped for protectionist reasons”, stated the economist.