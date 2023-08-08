Argentina’s Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, discussed with a journalist the targets for inflation, currently out of control in the neighboring country.

In an interview with Miter radio, Massa was asked about having projected a monthly inflation of 3% until April 2023 shortly after taking office, in August last year. However, in the fourth month of this year, price variation was 8.4%.

The minister said that journalist Rolando Barbano’s statement was “not true” and the communicator asked him to wait for him to finish the question. However, Massa interrupted him again.

“If you ask lying, I have to correct. The note came out on [site] Profile and I said, ‘I hope it starts with 3%’. I didn’t promise, I said, ‘I hope it starts with 3%’. And, yes, I’m here to do self-criticism.

[Mas] do not lie in the question”, said the minister.

Barbano then asked Massa “not to lie in the answer” and went back to talking about the 3%. “I didn’t promise, I said it was a goal. When I set the target, there was no drought, which changed the Argentine trade account by 25%, which is key to stabilizing macroeconomic variables. It seems to me that, on this path, you are forgetting something”, pinned the minister.

Argentina presented in June an inflation rate of 115.6% in the accumulated in 12 months, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec). In the sixth month of the year, consumer prices increased by 6% compared to May.

At the end of July, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated that there will be a drop of 2.5% in Argentina’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year and that inflation in the country should close 2023 at a level of 120%.

The drought affects the performance of agriculture and livestock, sectors that account for most of Argentina’s exports, but economists point out that errors in the economic policy of the Alberto Fernández government also have a decisive weight in the crisis.

Massa is one of the presidential candidates for Peronism in the Argentine primaries, which will take place next Sunday (13) and in which the candidates for the October general elections will be defined.