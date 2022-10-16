





BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa announced on Sunday that the government will ease the income tax it levies on workers in November, amid union complaints.

Massa did not indicate how many workers will benefit from the increase in the floor from which the tax is paid or what the fiscal cost of the measure will be, but it will certainly be welcome at a time when the inflation forecast for 2022 exceeds 100%, which strongly erodes purchasing power.

“It will come into force from November 1st, it will exceed 330,000 pesos (about 2,176 dollars),” Massa said in an interview with Radio Rivadavia. “It’s a bit to alleviate the situation of workers from a decision of effort by the State”, he added.

The minister, who last week met in the United States with officials from the International Monetary Fund and the Paris Club, also said that the government is negotiating a new price program and anticipated that it will provide food reinforcement to vulnerable sectors before the end of year.

“We have been working with the mass consumption companies,” said Massa, adding that the idea is to implement a broader and more prolonged pricing program than the one currently in place. “There are 20 or 25 that represent 65% of what we Argentines consume,” she added.

The Argentine Consumer Price Index grew 6.2% in September, the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses announced on Friday, a figure below analysts’ expectations.







