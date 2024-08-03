Some of the diplomats and staff from the Argentine embassy in Venezuela expelled this week by the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro landed this Saturday (3) at Ministro Pistarini International Airport, located in Ezeiza, in the province of Buenos Aires, after a trip of more than a day, which included stops in Portugal and Spain.

The delegation arrived in the country at around 3:20 am (local time), on an Aerolíneas Argentinas flight from Madrid.

Andrés Mangiarotti, chargé d’affaires at the embassy in Caracas, led the group that arrived this morning at Ezeiza and was received by Argentine Vice-Chancellor Leopoldo Sahores.

In the next few hours, a second group is expected to arrive with the rest of the embassy staff, who have been in Brazilian custody since last Thursday.

Argentine diplomats in Venezuela were expelled this week along with those from Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay. for his “interference actions and statements” in the elections held on July 28, according to the National Electoral Commission (CNE), which granted the re-election of Nicolás Maduro.

After leaving Venezuela on Thursday, the Argentine delegation traveled first to Lisbon – via Madeira – and then to Madrid, before leaving on Friday for Buenos Aires.

The Argentine government did not recognize Maduro’s victory, but rather the opponent Edmundo González as the “legitimate winner and president-elect,” according to a message published yesterday by the chancellor, Diana Mondino, on her account on the social network X, formerly Twitter.

A later statement from the Foreign Ministry said the country was “following events in Venezuela with extreme attention and concern to make a definitive statement.”

The expulsion of staff from the Argentine embassy in Caracas generated controversy because six Venezuelan opponents have been seeking asylum there since March.

The Maduro regime has refused on several occasions to grant them safe passage to leave the country and Argentine authorities have even denounced “harassment” against the diplomatic headquarters in recent days.

Faced with this situation, Brazil took over command of the embassy, ​​the local mission workers and the six asylum seekers, and since Friday the Brazilian flag can be seen on the building.

Content edited by: Eli Vieira