Argentine deputy and economist Javier Milei will draw his full salary as a legislator next Wednesday, and more than 900,000 people have already signed up to try their luck.

The deputy guaranteed that each month he will draw his salary of around 300 thousand pesos, approximately R$ 16.2 thousand. In December, his salary as a deputy reached around 205 thousand pesos, since he took office on the 10th of last month.

In an interview with the Crónica channel, the economist – who is called “Argentine Bolsonaro” – admitted that there was a “conflict of interest” between his “anarcho-capitalist” philosophy and the possibility of receiving money from the State, which is why he wants to return that amount ” to the people”.

“The idea is that the money that was forcibly taken from the people is returned to the people,” Milei said, adding that the lottery will be done by a notary.

To participate, interested parties only need to register their name and identity document, telephone number, email and date of birth. Only Argentines over 18 years of age can participate.

After the opening of entries for the sweepstakes on January 6th, the site went down due to the number of hits. In just 24 hours, more than 200,000 participants signed up. At the moment, this number already exceeds 907 thousand subscribers, according to Milei on social networks.

The winner will be announced on Wednesday (12), after a conference held by the economist in the city of Mar del Plata, in the province of Buenos Aires.

After the draw, registration will reopen, and those who have already registered will continue to participate.

The Argentine government has opened an investigation to determine whether the deputy’s lottery violated the country’s personal data protection law, according to La Nación. Official sources told the newspaper that the sweepstakes website does not inform the database’s privacy policy, and neither Milei nor the company that created the website are registered in the National Registry of Personnel Databases of the government agency responsible for accessing public information.

Critic of traditional politics

In the November 14 legislative elections, the A Liberdade Avança coalition, led by Milei, came in third in the city of Buenos Aires, with a total of 310,036 votes (17.03% of the votes), winning two seats in the Chamber.

The now national deputy became famous for his criticism of the traditional political “caste” and what he calls “cultural Marxism”. Among other proposals, the economist proposes the abolition of the Central Bank and the Argentine peso as a common currency, as well as the deregulation of the financial system, considering taxes as a “remnant” of slavery.