The President of Argentina, Javier Milei | Photo: Enrique García Medina/EFE

Javier Milei's government managed to approve, in the Argentine Chamber of Deputies, its mega bill that brings together more than 300 articles on various topics, such as tax reform, autonomy of the Central Bank, privatizations and deregulations. The vote, held this Friday (2), had 144 votes in favor and 109 against, and also had the support of part of the opposition.

The project, called the Ómnibus Law, still needs to pass the Senate, where the government does not have a majority. Furthermore, it faces resistance from some governors, who demand co-participation of the PAIS tax, a tax on purchases in dollars that the government wants to use to finance its economic plan.

Argentina's Interior Minister, Guillermo Francos, tried to negotiate with deputies, but has not made significant progress in passing all the bureaucracy today. Therefore, the vote on the specific articles of the project was postponed until next Tuesday (6), when it is expected that there will be more consensus between the parties.

The mega-bill is considered a key piece for the Milei government, which seeks to implement a liberal model in Argentina, with less state intervention, more commercial openness and greater investment attraction. The government also hopes that the law will help reduce the fiscal deficit, inflation and poverty, which are reaching alarming levels in the country.