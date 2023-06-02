ARGENTINA goes through a crisis derived from the dimension and conditions of its external debtparticularly that related to the IMF. Theme we met in Mexico at the end of the seventies, when the existence of the Letter of Intent was denied, which strengthened the national structure of inequality, that is, greater povertya weakened public sector, its limited economic policy given the need to cover its debt service, leaving aside the creation of jobs productive and permanent.

in 2018 Argentina asked for a credit to the IMF, of 50 billion dollars, at that time, the tallest in the history of the IMF. In order to stabilize your economy and recover the economic growth lost, committing to reduce the deficit already control the inflation. As the IMF itself points out, they agree on a program of economic policies. It is the so-called Conditionality: a Letter of Intent is signed, with a Memorandum of Understanding as happened in Mexico in 1977.

With it the external debtbecomes eternal debtdue to the impact it has on the economythe distribution of incomein short, on economic and social policy.

Letters of intent are known in Argentina; In this regard, its former Auditor General of that Nation between 2016 and 2019, Oscar Lamberto, wrote that “until 1989, the relationship between the Country and the organization was to blame. Agreements were signed and repeatedly broken, but popular aversion to the IMF was so great that governments hid letters of intent for fear of public judgment because, inevitably, with each new agreement came increases in taxesof rates and of priceswith the consequent drop in real wages”.

Let us recall the Mexican experience in the late 1970s and early 1980s, when the peso was devalued for the first time in many years, Mexico turned to the Fund to request a loan of contingency, accompanied by a Letter of Intent that contained measures that had a strong impact on the country’s economy.

recently, the General Audit of the Nationfinished a review, and among other things it highlights that the amount of the agreement exceeds 57 billion dollars, the most important in its history and even that of the IMF itself, since as the Sputnik agency says, “it means more than 127 times the indebtedness capacity of our country (Argentina)”.

Based on this Report, the current government indicates that there were “multiple irregularities in the granting and subsequent realization of the credit granted by the Fund to the previous government.”

In conclusion, its external debt has grown significantly, which includes loans and bonds in foreign currency. At the beginning of the century, he did not pay what was agreed with his creditors and began a restructuring of his debt that today amounts to almost 400 billion dollars.

His Ministry of Economy It has indicated that in 2018 the largest moratorium in its history is given, it reaches an Agreement and receives an emergency loan that, as already mentioned, “represents 127 times the debt capacity of the Country” (AGN)”.

With the conditionality indicated by this financial institution, they carried out “fiscal adjustment measures and economic reforms to reduce the deficit and stabilize the economy”, with a high social cost, inflation and of course inequality and poverty.

Today Argentina continues negotiating another restructures from his debt it is the almost permanent note in that Country, and continues to negotiate with the Fund in order to obtain more favorable conditions.

Let’s remember the Greek crisis of 2009 that lasted about 12 years.

We will continue on the topic.

[email protected]

