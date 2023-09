How did you feel about the content of this article?

Cristina Kirchner, vice president of Argentina, at a parliament opening event in early 2023. | Photo: EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentina’s Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation announced this Monday (18) the reopening of two significant court cases involving the country’s current vice president, Cristina Kirchner. The judges decided to reopen the trials of cases involving the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran and the case known as “Hotesur and Los Sauces”.

The case of the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran began in January 2015 after a complaint filed by prosecutor Alberto Nisman alleged that an agreement with Iran signed by Kirchner aimed to cover up those accused of the terrorist attack against the Associação Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA), which occurred in 1994 and killed 85 people, nullifying Interpol’s red notices for their arrests.

The agreement signed in 2013 would allow Nisman and the judge in the case at the time, Rodolfo Canicoba Corral, to travel to Iran to interrogate those accused of the attack and establish a “truth commission” with jurists from both countries to clarify the attack. Four days after filing the complaint, Nisman was found dead in his apartment.

A court had granted the dismissal of this case in 2021, but the Delegation of Argentine Israelite Associations (DAIA) and the victims’ families appealed the decision, demanding that a new trial be held. The dispute to reopen the case had been ongoing for more than a year in the Argentine Criminal Cassation Chamber, and the person responsible for the case was judge Ana María Figueroa. She was holding on to the court’s decision, but was forced to retire as she had reached the maximum age to continue in office.

Now, the Criminal Cassation Chamber has ordered that the trial be reopened, making Kirchner once again a defendant in the case.

In addition to this case, the Criminal Cassation Chamber also reopened the process involving the “Hotesur and Los Sauces” case, which had already been archived. This case involves alleged money laundering and bribery schemes involving the Kirchner family’s hotel and real estate businesses.