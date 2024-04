A case that had been filed by the George Clooney Foundation against Maduro and other names in the Venezuelan regime was reopened by the Argentine Federal Court | Photo: EFE/Rayner Peña R.

The Argentine Court ordered the reopening of an investigation into human rights violations and crimes against humanity in Venezuela.

According to information from the Clarín newspaper, the order, from Room 1 of the Federal Judicial Chamber of Buenos Aires, considers that there is “universal jurisdiction and extraterritorial jurisdiction” with regard to “serious violations of human rights and crimes against humanity”.

In July 2023, the Argentine Forum for the Defense of Democracy and the George Clooney Foundation filed complaints against the Venezuelan dictatorship in the Argentine Federal Court so that these crimes could be investigated. However, a judge dismissed the case and referred it to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Victims of the Chavista regime filed a challenge and now judges Leopoldo Bruglia, Pablo Bertuzzi and Mariano Llorens have ordered the reopening of the investigation against the dictator Nicolás Maduro, the number 2 of Chavismo, Diosdado Cabello, and other names at the top of the Venezuelan regime.

“The facts reported in this case have extremely serious characteristics and would generate possible harm to fundamental human rights that would require authorization for their universal protection,” the judges wrote.

In early March, the ICC had rejected Caracas' arguments against resuming the investigation into the alleged commission of crimes against humanity in Venezuela and authorized the court's prosecutor, Karim Khan, to continue investigations as part of the case opened in court. international in November 2021.