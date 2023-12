Trade unionists in protest this Wednesday (27) in Buenos Aires against the DNU announced by Milei last week | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The Argentine Court rejected this Wednesday (27) a request for an injunction presented by the country's General Confederation of Workers (CGT) against the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) signed on the 20th by President Javier Milei.

Labor judge José Ignacio Ramonet rejected the opening of the process requested by the most important union center in the country, arguing that the DNU, although it has been sanctioned by the president, has not yet come into force, so precautionary measures cannot be established.

The CGT initiative, presented this morning to the Supreme Court, intended for the courts to declare the DNU unconstitutional in order to prevent the labor reforms included in it.

When it comes into force, probably on Friday (29), the CGT will be able to present the request again. Ramonet declared himself competent to lead the case if the CGT insists on its demand to appeal against the DNU, which faces several obstacles on three different fronts: political-parliamentary, social and judicial.

On the political front, Milei and his supporters will have to seek support in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, where the battery of more than 300 reforms that make up the deregulatory DNU will have to be approved.

Disagreement with the form of the decree by a faction of the center-right coalition Together for Change could harm the political operation.

Milei said on Tuesday in an interview with television channel LN+ that he will call a referendum if lawmakers do not approve the DNU.

On the streets, opposition to the measures resulted in several demonstrations, the latest of which was this Wednesday, with a protest in front of the Supreme Court – where the CGT filed the appeal – which passed without major incident.

At the judicial level, the rejection by Judge Ramonet is just a response to one of the appeals presented. There are still more than ten pending requests, presented by various social and trade union organizations in different courts across the country.