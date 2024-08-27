A group of lawyers filed a request with the Argentine Federal Court for international arrest warrants to be issued against Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega and Vice President and First Lady Rosario Murillo, as well as other officials of the Sandinista regime.

According to information published this Tuesday (27) by the Infobae website, the request was filed within the scope of a criminal investigation opened in the Argentine Federal Court against leaders of the Nicaraguan dictatorship in October 2022, for allegations of crimes against humanity.

“The request is based on the seriousness of the accusations, which include murder, torture, forced disappearances, arbitrary detentions and persecution for political and religious reasons, among other crimes, all of which are considered crimes against humanity,” said Darío Richarte, one of the lawyers filing the complaint.

“At this stage of the investigation and having analyzed for months the large amount of evidence accumulated in the case, based on this complaint we agree with the Public Prosecutor’s Office and believe that there is sufficient evidence to justify the request for an interrogatory statement from the accused. Furthermore, we request their arrests and that international arrest warrants be issued against them,” he added.

In April 2018, Nicaragua was gripped by large protests that initially questioned reforms to the country’s social security system, but later moved on to demand an end to the Sandinista dictatorship.

Over the next three months, the Ortega regime responded with extreme violence: at least 400 people were killed and hundreds more were arrested. Since then, the repression has continued, with the arrest of opposition and religious leaders and the closure of thousands of civil society organizations and media outlets.

In November 2021, the crisis worsened, with a fraudulent election in which Ortega obtained his fifth presidential term (the fourth consecutive), with his main opponents in jail and without independent international observation of the process.