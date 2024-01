President of Argentina, Javier Milei | Photo: EFE/ Luciano González

Argentina's National Chamber of Labor Resources temporarily suspended this Wednesday (3) part of the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) signed by the country's president, Javier Milei, which provides for a broad deregulation of the economy and includes a reform of laws labor.

The precautionary measure was granted at the request of the National Confederation of Labor (CGT), a Peronist union center, which carried out a mobilization against Milei's decree at the end of December and also appealed to the Judiciary to block the labor changes that the government wanted to carry out by through the decree.

Milei's decree relaxes the rules on employment contracts, working hours, salary, vacations, licenses, compensation, among other issues, with the aim of “reducing costs and bureaucracy” for employers and “stimulating job creation”.

However, judges Andrea García Vior and Alejandro Sudera considered that the decree “violates the Constitution and international human rights treaties”, in addition to affecting the “rights and guarantees of workers”.

According to information from the Argentine newspaper Clarinthe Milei government, through the Attorney General of the Treasury, Rodolfo Barra, announced this Wednesday that it will appeal the decision and request that the case be transferred to the Federal Administrative Chamber, which, according to Barra, has the legal competence to judge it.

As reported by the Clarinif there is a conflict between the two courts, the Argentine Supreme Court will later decide which one is responsible for judging the case. (With EFE Agency)