Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation revoked the shelving of an investigation against the vice president for money laundering | Photo: EFE/Demian Alday Estévez

The Argentine Court revoked this Tuesday (28) the shelving of the case known as “Money Route K” and ordered the resumption of investigations into the country’s current vice-president, Cristina Kirchner, for alleged money laundering maneuvers by part of businessman Lázaro Báez, with whom the Kirchner couple maintained a close relationship during their years in power.

According to the website Infobae, by two votes to one, the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation accepted the arguments of an NGO, which became a co-author in the case, and ordered the reopening of the investigation against the vice-president. The case had been revealed in 2013, when Cristina was still president.

Lázaro Báez and 17 other defendants, including his children, had already been convicted in the case in 2021 (the businessman, to 12 years in prison), for money laundering that would have amounted to around US$55 million, related to overpricing for works public. The sentences were confirmed in the second instance, but were reduced.

In December last year, Cristina Kirchner had been sentenced in another case, also involving Báez, to six years in prison and perpetual disqualification from holding public office for the crime of fraudulent administration of public resources.

Kirchner and 12 other defendants had been denounced by the federal Public Ministry for alleged irregularities in the concession of 51 public works to Báez in the province of Santa Cruz, the political cradle of Kirchnerism, during the presidencies of the late Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007) and Cristina (2003-2007) 2007-2015).

Eight people were convicted. The sentences were not enforced because the convicts filed appeals. The Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation will begin hearings on these challenges in February. (With EFE Agency)