The Argentine Court considered 6 articles present in the DNU (Decree of Necessity and Urgency) proposed by President Javier Milei unconstitutional this Wednesday (24 January 2024).

The annulled sections of the decree deal with changes to labor laws and union rights in the country.

Read what each article says below:

article 73 – removes mandatory union contributions for Argentine workers;

removes mandatory union contributions for Argentine workers; article 79 – allows an increase in individual working hours respecting the 12-hour rest period;

– allows an increase in individual working hours respecting the 12-hour rest period; article 86 – determines expiry dates of previous union agreements and enables renewal agreed directly between employer and employee;

– determines expiry dates of previous union agreements and enables renewal agreed directly between employer and employee; article 87 – grants the right to hold union conventions without prejudice to the company’s normal activities;

– grants the right to hold union conventions without prejudice to the company’s normal activities; article 88 – prohibits actions of intimidation and/or threats against workers who do not adhere to union acts and consider them to be very serious acts;

– prohibits actions of intimidation and/or threats against workers who do not adhere to union acts and consider them to be very serious acts; article 97 – prohibits a proportion less than 75% of services considered essential from going on strike.

The judge responsible for the decision, Liliana Rodríguez Fernández, stated that, if the articles go through the common process of the Argentine Congress, they will be valid.

ACTS AGAINST MILEI MEASURES

The judge's decision was made on a day marked by protests in the country. One of the largest unions in Argentina, CGT (General Confederation of Labor), called on workers to carry out acts against Milei's proposals.

The government of the President of Argentina estimated the participation of 40,000 people in the city of Buenos Aires during the general strike this Wednesday (24 January).

The number is much lower than that estimated by the CGT (General Confederation of Labor), organizer of the event. According to the trade union federation, 600,000 protesters took to the streets in the capital, while national participation was 1.5 million people.

Argentines took to the streets this Wednesday (24th January) to protest against the reform packages “Omnibus Law” and DNU (Decree of Necessity and Urgency), Milei's proposals for the economy.

Protesters began the act at 12 pm (Brasília time). Images posted on social media show Argentines taking to the streets of Buenos Aires near Congress and Plaza de Mayo. They also tried to close Avenida 9 de Julho.

Watch (3min10s):