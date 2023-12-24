Organization says changes by the Argentine president “violate democracy” and calls for them to be declared unconstitutional

The Argentine Court accepted on Saturday (Dec 23, 2023) an action against the economic package by President Javier Milei. The combo of measures was called DNU (Decree of Necessity and Urgency). For opponents, he was named “decree”. The document was signed on December 20, and repeals around 300 laws that regulate the country's economy.



The action was presented to the Court by the Observatory of the Right to the City together with the former director of the Argentine National Bank Claudio Lozano. According to information from the newspaper Clarinthe organization says that changes “violate democracy” and calls for them to be declared unconstitutional.

Judge Esteban Furnari accepted the action and decided that the case should be judged by the collective causes forum. As a result, the Argentine Court prevents other actions on the same topic from being opened, according to information from the newspaper La Nation.

Furnari also requested that the Fiscal Public Ministry comment on the action. “I understand that this action must be registered with the aforementioned registry office [de ações coletivas]without this implying the opening of a trial, at this moment, on the formal admissibility of the action or on its origin”says an excerpt from the decision, which the newspaper Clarin had access.

On the day of the announcement of the super package in the economy, Protesters in Argentina staged potholes in Buenos Aires and other cities in the country. The protests gathered ⅕ of the expected audience.

Watch (52):

MILEI'S PACKAGE

The package was defined as the “1st step to end decadence” of decades in the country: “The country was on its way to collapse with inflation of 15,000%. I signed a DNU to dismantle the oppressive legal framework that brought decadence to our country”.

Among the repealed laws are:

Gondola Law – forced supermarkets to display on the shelves products manufactured by small companies and with lower prices in regular consumption categories;

– forced supermarkets to display on the shelves products manufactured by small companies and with lower prices in regular consumption categories; Rent Law – regulated property rental negotiations, and in its most recent version prohibited contracts in dollars;

– regulated property rental negotiations, and in its most recent version prohibited contracts in dollars; Supply Law – allowed the government to take measures on prices, such as setting maximum values ​​and sanctioning companies that increased prices without justification.

See also Frozen pizza contaminated with intestinal bacteria – two children died The decree also converts all Argentine clubs into SAFs (Football Joint Stock Companies). “It’s just the 1st step, in the next few days we will call extraordinary sessions of the National Congress and send a package of laws asking Congress for collaboration to advance this process of change”said Milei.

Milei's speech was recorded in the early afternoon in the White Room of Casa Rosada and lasted around 15 minutes. He was accompanied by his ministers.