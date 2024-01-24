The so-called “Ómnibus Law”, the main project of Javier Milei's government, will begin to be processed this Thursday (25) in the Argentine Chamber of Deputies, after the governing party obtained, in the early hours of this Wednesday (24), the favorable opinion in the committee plenary, thanks to the support of various opposition forces.

After six debate sessions in the committee plenary over the last two weeks, the A Liberdade Avança coalition, led by Milei and which has only 38 deputies out of the 257 in the Chamber, reached a favorable opinion with 55 signatures, although 34 of them were in partial dissent. (i.e. in disagreement with some articles).

The opinion was achieved thanks to the support of numerous members of the center-right coalition Together for Change, whose presidential and vice-presidential candidates in the October elections, Patricia Bullrich and Luis Petri, currently make up Milei's cabinet, as well as some members of dissident Peronism.

On the other hand, there were demonstrations against the official text by the Peronist Union for the Fatherland and the Left Front, as well as other progressive formations.

The project promoted by the Executive – which involves a broad reform of the State with deregulations, changes and repeals of laws in several areas to limit state intervention – will begin to be discussed tomorrow.

Although A Liberdade Avança only has 38 deputies, it achieved a favorable decision thanks to the collaboration of opposition blocs more open to dialogue with the party in power. However, they also made their differences clear, as shown by the partial dissent to the text.

Export duties and updating pensions are two of the aspects that generate the most differences in the project among those who support the initiative. Both measures are fundamental to achieving the fiscal balance that Milei set out to achieve this year.

The Executive called extraordinary sessions in Congress to debate its initiative, generating unusual activity for the month of January in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

Despite the initial intransigence and the need to approve the new rule in record time, the Milei government agreed to negotiate the content of the bill with opponents and extended the extraordinary sessions until February 15th.

The bill on Bases and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines, the real name of the “Ómnibus Law”, was presented in the wake of the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU), which came into force on December 29th.

Both regulations face court decisions – which have already suspended part of the deregulations included in the DNU – and a lot of opposition on the streets.

Still this Wednesday (24), the Milei government will face its first major general strike, called by the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), the country's main trade union center and identified with Peronism.