He Al Ittihad of Saudi Arabiawhich has stars such as Karim Benzema, Ngolo Kanté and Fabinho in its ranks, will have a new coach and it is nothing less than Marcelo Gallardothe winningest coach in the history of River Plate, who is without directing after the 2022 season, when he left the “Millonario” club.
Saudi Arabia is trying to imitate the MLS model, although it is achieving it by leaps and bounds, hiring international stars in exchange for a lot of money, such as the clear examples of Neymar Júnior, in Al-Hilal, and Cristiano Ronaldo, in Al Nassr, and the aforementioned stars in the future “Muñeco” team, but it has already been giving several Argentine coaches the opportunity to show their weapons there. We review the cases.
Considered one of the best defenders in the history of Club Atlético Independiente, in 2008 he coached the first division team Al-Shabab, and later became coach of Al-Ittihad, the club where the Doll will go. He won four with three King’s Cups included.
Until May 2023 he was coach of Al Hilal, where he had a lot of success: three titles in that cycle (the last, the Copa del Rey de Campeones, but also the 2021-2022 Professional League and the Lusail Super Cup) and reached the final of the World Cup of Clubs and the Asian Champions League. He is an idol there.
Another coach who had a great career there: first he became an undefeated champion for the first time in the history of Al-Hilal, and then he led the Arab team in 2004.
“Patón”, former Argentine defender, did not have a good experience there: he was fired after just two months of commanding the Saudi Arabian national team at the end of 2017.
Pizzi led the Saudi team to Russia 2018 and achieved a victory against Egypt, a historic event, since the team had not achieved a second victory in a World Cup since the United States 1994. Later, it would obtain another in the 2019 Asian Cup, to become He is the first coach to win a game in a World Cup and the Asian Cup with Saudi Arabia.
