The Club World Cup is one of the “newest” tournaments in the history of football because it began to be played at the beginning of this century since the inaugural edition was played in January 2000. Throughout these 23 editions, 7 coaches Argentineans have reached the final of this prestigious tournament that year after year has given us so many surprises.
Below we review all the Argentine coaches who were present at a Club World Cup final:
The historic coach was in charge of Xeneize in the duel against the Rossonnero that was played at the Yokohama International Stadium in Japan. The match ended 4-2 in favor of the Italians thanks to a brace from Filippo Inzaghi.
El Patón led a spectacular Liga de Quito team that won the Copa Libertadores against all odds in 2008. They put up a lot of resistance against some Red Devils led by Sir Alex Ferguson who had players of the level of Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tevez and Wayne Rooney. It was a 1-0 victory for the English.
One of the most remembered matches in the history of this tournament, since in 2009 Estudiantes de Pachorra was minutes away from beating the great Barcelona led by Pep Guardiola, who defined the match with a goal from Messi with his chest.
He reached the Club World Cup after leading San Lorenzo to continental glory for the first time in its history. In the final they lost to Real Madrid despite the coach’s proposal. He is the only one to reach this stage twice.
El Muñeco guided River once again to the top of America with an impressive Copa Libertadores but in the Club World Cup he could not show his best version and had a poor performance against a Barcelona that surpassed him in all aspects of the game.
The only Argentinian coach to win this tournament since he did so during his period as manager of Real Madrid. He did it against Al Ain in a match in which the individual hierarchy made the main difference in the game.
The historic River coach guided the Saudi team to the final after surprisingly defeating Flamengo from Brazil. He will now seek to give the maximum surprise against the white team.
