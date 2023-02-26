I’m sorry. I wanted to title this column “The Argentine case” and the words, as usual, laughed at me: with a minimal pirouette they became “The Argentine chaos”. Words, we already know, say better than people: Argentina is chaos. In the herd of unanswered questions that go around the world, one that has been asked so much to me limps: why is this country rich in resources, well endowed, well populated, as it is? Today, if someone asked me, I would tell them to look for answers, look at your choices.

2023 is odd, that is, it is an electoral year in Argentina. It is also the case in Spain: that means that one day at the end of May there will be regional and municipal ones and, perhaps, in December, national ones. In Argentina, if some god does not prevent it, this year there will be ten or twelve voting dates.

Argentina has 24 provinces or districts. For now we know that two of them will elect governor on April 16; another three, on May 7; four more, on the 14th; on June 11 only one. These are the confirmed appointments: between June, July, August and September there should be elections in a dozen more provinces.

All this because their governors – who usually have been in their seats for many years – want to separate their suffrages from the national ones. The majority are Peronists who are afraid of the bad choice that their party will have in the presidential election and want to be re-elected sooner so as not to carry that ballast on their ballots.

This confusion and dispersion shows how the country has become, in recent decades, an unstable confederation of highly stable fiefdoms, where each provincial chief retains command for decades and imposes conditions on the national chief –such as, for example, separating his elections so as not to compromise their power in the search for a common option. This confusion also shows the mood of those bosses: I save myself and the rest kill themselves.

And, to complete the picture, the most improbable elections are expected on August 13. They are called PASO –Simultaneous and Compulsory Open Primaries– and they send all citizens to vote in the internal parties. They were instituted by the Kirchner couple in 2009 “to promote internal party democracy” and, since then, their party has always presented a single candidate: their boss continues to choose his by hand and makes him vote in those internal ones who cannot decide what they already it is already decided. In other words, the PASO, that great mobilization of 25 million voters and 170 million euros, is a super survey paid for by the State that anticipates the results of the presidential election without much precision.

Because two months pass between one and the other, and in two Argentine months many things happen. His first round will be on October 22; the second on November 19. At that time, Argentina will have had one or two elections per month since April, ten or twelve political circus dates, a year of pure electoral speculation. Thus, it is not strange that democracy has less and less prestige, fewer supporters, fewer voters.

Of course, much worse is that 18 million Argentines live below the poverty line, that four million do not eat enough, that annual inflation reaches 100%, that there is so little hope. But this sprawl of elections shows the difficulty of governing a dismembered country and the perfect incompetence of the parties that do it. Nine months after the presidential election, the two who could win it have no candidate. In the governing Peronism, nobody wants to be one because – given the economic and social situation they have produced – they are almost certain to lose, and politicians have little vocation for martyrs. The only one who announces that he intends to compete is President Fernández, but his boss, Vice President Fernández, wages war on him and tries to stop him – and besides, the man has very few chances.

(Meanwhile, that vice president announces that she will not appear because she is “outlawed.” She is referring to the trial that sentenced her two months ago to six years in prison for defrauding the State. But the prison and the ban on holding public office will not be effective until the process exhausts all its instances, in several years. In other words: that for these elections it is not proscribed. They can elect it and it can exercise, but now all its policy is based on “rejecting the proscription” -which does not exist- and She repeats it non-stop, like any Napoleon in an insane asylum. And many repeat it with her: chaos advances.)

Meanwhile, in the neoliberal opposition there are at least seven candidates who are vociferously fighting for honor and fail to resolve it. The one who could define the fight is former President Macri, who was rejected by millions of votes four years ago after a very unsuccessful administration – but he doesn’t do it because he too is tempted to run, something that all his enemies want and promote.

Of course, the two groups avoid by all means explaining their program, their idea of ​​the country, their first measures – because they suspect that, as a certain Menem, a former Peronist president, said, “if I told them what I was going to do, they would not vote for me.” nobody”. They only talk, just in case, about how badly those of the other party or others of their own do it.

But it is not difficult to imagine their intentions, because these two groups have been ruling the country for decades, driving its decline with courage and ardor. Argentina has become a reactionary country: a country where each government makes so many disasters that the next one is voted to react against it, disarm it – and dedicate itself to producing its own. And then the next one is voted to react against the previous one – and thus the next one will be the previous one of the previous one: the most vicious circle.

A reactionary country is a country without a project, made by slaps, undone by slaps, a merry-go-round or merry-go-round country, which goes round and round without advancing a single step. And that, for this reason, it has become one where a man who calls himself a libertarian, howls biblical quotes and declares that he is in favor of the sale of organs or children because the free market has to be free – and has managed to fascinate many young people fed up with the usual politicians.

We Argentines know this: when it seems that nothing can be worse, we make an effort and we achieve it. In that, looooootswe could also be champions.

