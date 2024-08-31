Without mentioning the Brazilian case, Diana Mondino speaks of concern that “more and more” countries “restrict freedom of expression”

Argentina’s Foreign Minister Diana Mondino said the country sees “with great concern” the fact that “more and more countries restrict freedom of expression” on social media. The statement was made on Friday (Aug 30, 2024), after the Minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexander de Moraes suspended X (formerly Twitter) in Brazil.

Moraes ordered the suspension of X in Brazil. However, Brazilians abroad continue to have normal access to the platform. This is how this digital newspaper read the messages posted by the Argentine and replicated them in this text, as they are of public interest and have journalistic relevance.

Without mentioning the Brazilian case, Mondino wrote on his X profile: “In Argentina there is freedom of expression because we respect the National Constitution. One of the objectives of this 1st government [de Javier] Milei is transforming Argentina into a beacon of Freedom”.

The businessman Elon Muskowner of X, failed to comply with Moraes’ order that the social network identify a legal representative in Brazil within 24 hours. As a result, the platform was suspended in the country. X began to go offline in Brazil in the early hours of Saturday (August 31).

The subpoena was issued by the minister on Wednesday (August 28). The warrant, signed by Moraes, was released through a post on the STF’s official profile on the social network itself. Read the full of the document (PDF – 107 kB).

The suspension of the social network in Brazil is yet another chapter in the long-running dispute between Moraes and Musk that has been dragging on for months. On August 17, X closed its office in the country and laid off all local employees. At the time, the platform said it would continue to be available to Brazilian users.

Musk is the target of two investigations by the Brazilian justice system. Inquiry 4,957 investigates accusations against the billionaire for obstruction of justice, “including in criminal organizations and incitement to crime”.

According to the decision, issued on April 6, the businessman “started a disinformation campaign about the actions of the STF and the TSE [Tribunal Superior Eleitoral]which was reiterated on April 7, instigating disobedience and obstruction of justice”. Read the full (PDF – 161 kB).

Additionally, Musk was included in the investigation of digital militias for alleged “criminal instrumentalization” of X. The investigation was filed in July 2021 and investigates groups for conduct against democracy. Read more in this report.

“In the present case, therefore, the use of illegal mechanisms by X is characterized; as well as the presence of strong evidence of intent by the CEO of social network X, Elon Musk, in the criminal instrumentalization previously pointed out and investigated in several inquiries.”, wrote the minister. However, the billionaire is not CEO of X. The position is currently held by Linda Yaccarino. Read more about the subject in this report.

Musk said this Saturday (Aug 31) that he will publish the “long list of crimes” which, according to him, were committed by Moraes, “along with the specific Brazilian laws he violated”.

In X, the entrepreneur he wrote: “Obviously, he doesn’t have to obey the laws of the US, but he does have to obey the laws of his own country. He is a dictator and a fraud, not a judge.”.

