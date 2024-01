The President of Argentina, Javier Milei, together with Chancellor Diana Mondino | Photo: EFE/Matias Campaya

Argentina's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Diana Mondino, confirmed this Friday (26) that Guillermo Ferraro, then head of the Ministry of Infrastructure, left President Javier Milei's government. His portfolio, according to Mondino, will be absorbed by the Ministry of Economy, due to a “cost reduction”.

“It's a question of cost reduction. We need coordination and the famous phrase 'there is no money' [dita por Milei em seu discurso de posse] be clear in all cases”, Mondino told the press outside the Holocaust Museum, where he participated, together with Milei, in a ceremony to commemorate the International Day of the Victims of the Holocaust.

The Argentine chancellor confirmed that the areas of Transport, Public Works and Housing, and Telecommunications, which were independent in the previous government and which were merged under the Infrastructure portfolio with Milei, will pass into the hands of the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo.

Mondino considered it necessary to coordinate, from an economic point of view, all government actions, but denied knowing the reason why Ferraro was fired.

According to the local press, the reason is that Ferraro allegedly leaked Milei's statements during a meeting between his cabinet and governors, in which the president said he would leave them “without a cent” for not pressuring their deputies to support Congress in Congress. Bill Bases and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines, better known as the “Omnibus Law” (from the Latin, “for all”), proposed by the libertarian government.

Mondino said he “didn't hear that”, and that he attended the same cabinet meeting. (With EFE Agency)