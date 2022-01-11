By Eliana Raszewski

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – The city of Buenos Aires was hit by a massive power outage on Tuesday that left thousands of homes without electricity amid a heat wave that sent temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius.

Electricity distributors Edenor and Edesur reported power outages after high temperatures generated an increase in demand to cool homes and businesses.

The National Electricity Regulation Entity (ENRE) said the Edenor power outage affected 700,000 customers in the Buenos Aires area. About 43,400 Edesur customers were left without power after failures in high voltage lines affected two of its substations.

AySA, which supplies drinking water in Buenos Aires, asked the population to optimize water use because the interruption also affected its purification system.

High temperatures are expected to continue throughout the week, with peaks approaching 40°C, according to Argentina’s National Meteorological Service (SMN).

“SMN has issued an alert anticipating an extreme heat wave this week, with temperatures that could reach 41°C in the concession area,” Edesur said in an email to its customers. “We are working to strengthen our network in the face of growing demand.”

(Additional reporting by Jorge Otaola)

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

