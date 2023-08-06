Conservative deputy Javier Milei proposes the “dollarization” of the economy and the end of legal abortion in the country

using the motto “against the political caste” and introducing yourself as “unlike anything else out there”right-wing Argentine liberal economist Javier Milei rose in polls for the 2023 presidential elections. Known as “Argentine Bolsonaro” for his conservative proposals, the deputy occupied the open space in the dispute between the Peronist coalition and the center-right opposition. But today, with less than two weeks to go before the caucuses, he fell in the polls.



Milei is the son of a driver and a housewife from Buenos Aires and graduated in Economics from the University of Belgrano. He worked as an economist for HSBC bank in Argentina and says he was a disciple of the Austrian School, a line of liberal economic thought that spread from the 19th century onwards.

The 52-year-old economist’s popularity began to grow from his participation in TV and radio programs, bringing a speech about how politicians in the country are “rats” that form a “parasitic caste”. Milei began to present himself as someone far from the traditional political system, stating that the worst thing that happened in Argentina was Peronism in its Kirchnerist version, in reference to former presidents Néstor and Cristina Kirchner.

In 2021, the economist gained prominence in the Argentine political scene after he and his allies from Liberdade Avança conquered 5 House seats in the legislative elections. In the city of Buenos Aires, the coalition received 310,000 votes or 17% of the total, ending the election in 3rd place, behind only the main fronts of the government and the opposition.

Milei supporters are part of a middle class dissatisfied with the long-lasting economic instability in the country. In 2023, inflation in Argentina continued to grow, reaching 115% in June, the highest rate in over 30 years.

“On the one hand, Argentine society is a bit fed up with political polarization and the experiences of the Kirchner governments and also Macri’s experience, which was not positive at all. On the other hand, the situation is very difficult due to the country’s economic conditions. So this ends up indirectly favoring Milei.”said historian and professor at UnB (University of Brasilia), Carlos Eduardo Vidigal.

For the expert, Milei still doesn’t have “sufficiently rooted in the political structure of the country” to rise in the polls and run for office consistently.

At the end of June, the ruling Union for the Fatherland coalition presented Sergio Massa, the current Argentine Minister of Economy, as the only candidate of the Peronist unity for the October 22 elections. The centre-right, represented by the Juntos por el Cambio coalition, launched Horacio Larreta, mayor of Buenos Aires, and Patricia Bullrich, former Minister of Security as the names that will dispute the primaries.

Prior to the disclosure of the names of Massa, Larreta and Bullrich by their acronyms, the economist appeared to be among the favorites in the August 13 primaries. In May, Milei even led the polls for the 1st round with about 29% of the voting intentions, according to the celag (Latin American Geopolitics Strategic Center).

But with the definition of the candidates for the centre-right and left coalitions, Milei was losing ground. The polls published after the list of pre-candidates was closed show that the Liberal representative faces a clear drop in his voting intentions with less than 2 weeks left for the Paso (Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory Primaries).

In the latest poll of voting intentions disclosed on Tuesday (1.Aug.2023) by CB Consultora Public Opinion, Milei appears with 20.3%, losing to Sergio Massa with 25.5%. Together, the coalition formed by Bullrich and Larreta has 33%. respectively.

PROPOSALS

In May, the candidate was evaluated positively by 43% of Argentine voters, according to the Celag survey. Milei’s popularity can be explained by 3 main features present in her campaign speech.

The 1st is related to the values ​​agenda, in which the economist presents himself as conservative on issues such as the end of legal abortion and sex education in schools, but liberal in economics. Among her main campaign proposals, Milei defends Argentine dollarization as a solution to high inflation in the country.

Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon caused by an excess of supply that leads to a loss of the purchasing power of the currency. It is not that the prices go up, but that the peso loses value and the dollar is a higher price for the economy. Leftover weights. pic.twitter.com/QUTBfI1Lx3 — Javier Milei (@JMilei) July 12, 2023

Added to that, the candidate promises voters immediate effects in the face of complex problems, such as the serious economic crisis. By presenting herself as an alternative to the traditional system of Argentine politics, Milei manages to grow in the face of popular dissatisfaction with the economic situation, political parties and institutions in Argentina.

“Milei represents both the vote of outburst, or of hatred, for the situation that the country finds itself in, with a very harsh criticism of the current management that was unable to overcome inflation and that is unable to reactivate the country’s economy, as well as the memory of the government earlier by Mauricio Macri who also promised a neoliberal shock in Argentina, but once again failed”, said Vidigal

According to lifting from the Centro Estratégico Latinoamericano de Geopolitica carried out in May, 77% of respondents evaluate the government of current President Alberto Fernández negatively, while 6 out of 10 Argentines consider that the loan with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) cannot be repaid as agreed, being necessary to stop paying the debt or, at least, negotiate it.

“Milei is a reflection of the wear and tear of the Argentine political system, which is unable to cope with the economic situation, either because of the previous government that promised a reorientation of the country’s economy, or in relation to the policy very much based on the poorest sectors of society made by the Kirchnerism”said the historian.

Faced with political and economic dissatisfaction, Milei propose a 3-step plan to enable “a sharp cut in public spending”. The project includes the privatization of state-owned companies in a similar way to the policy observed in the 1990s and undone by former President Néstor Kirchner.

In an interview with Economist in May of this year, Milei said she intends to cut public spending with a “chainsaw”reducing government spending to 10% of GDP in his 1st year in office. “Some call me crazy, but crazy people are right about things. Argentina will go back to being liberal.”he said.

Milei also claims that, if he wins the elections, he intends to start charging for services provided by public hospitals, as well as allowing the free sale of firearms in Argentina. She also advocates the transition to a public-private management prison system.

ARGENTINIAN BOLSONARO

Political and economic guidelines, as well as values, made Milei known as the “Argentine Bolsonaro”. The nickname has reverberated since the economist began to gain prominence on the political scene after the 2021 Argentine legislative elections.

“The similarity is the discourse, a proposal for a neoliberal economic policy, in addition to the anti-Kirchnerist discourse and a national situation favorable to the right”said historian Carlos Eduardo Vidigal.

For Milei, her proposals more easily reach the middle sectors of Argentina.

The younger Argentine population also seems to identify with Milei, according to a search performed by Economist Intelligence Unit in 2022. In addition to dissatisfaction with the economic scenario and unemployment, the anti-political tone and strong presence on social networks made the politician more accepted among this group of voters.

Caminata by Abasto Shopping…

LA LIBERTAD AVANZA

VIVA LA LIBERTAD CARAJO pic.twitter.com/80MwFZrvdU — Javier Milei (@JMilei) August 1, 2023

INVESTIGATION TARGET

This year, in addition to the presidential elections with primaries scheduled for August, Argentines also vote in provincial elections to choose mayors and councilors.

In this context, the Electoral Justice of Argentina started in July, an investigation was launched against Milei after complaints about an alleged scheme to sell candidacies in exchange for dollars. The economist was denounced by candidates who claimed that he would be charging up to US$ 60,000 to indicate the names of mayors, governors and councilors who would run for Liberdade Avança.

The liberal denies any involvement in irregular activities and accuses the Argentine press and its opponents in the presidential elections of conducting a “smear campaign” against him. The episode became the biggest scandal of his election campaign since Milei announced that she would run for president by the initials still during the lockdown in Argentina in 2020.