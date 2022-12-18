The Argentine beer brand Quilmes made a commercial in which it lists a series of coincidences between 1986 –the last time the South American country won the World Cup– and 2022, such as the fact that both finals were played at half-time. day, Canada’s participation in the 2 World Cups and Chile’s non-qualification for the World Cup in Qatar.

This Sunday (Dec. 18, 2022), the Alviceleste team will play again in a men’s football world final after 8 years. He tries to win the 3rd title, which would end a 36-year fast without titles in the tournament. The game is against France, current world champions, who are also looking for their third championship.

Watch (2min20s):

You don’t have to support Argentina to find this sensational: pic.twitter.com/qwhgzicB0m — Bruno Calabrich (@brunocalabrich) December 18, 2022

Other events, which are not related to football, are also listed by the advertising characters: 2022 and 1986, for example, were the only two times that the American actor Robert De Niro visited Argentina; the Christmas before the last year in which the Argentines were world champions, it rained in Buenos Aires, as well as the planet Jupiter passed by Peixe’s house on both dates.

The Quilmes commercial also stated that, in 1986, the Argentine national team had the “the best soccer player in the world🇧🇷a reference to the national idol Diego Maradona, in the same way that, in 2022, has “the current best in the world [Lionel Messi]🇧🇷

“For those who need coincidences, there are coincidences. For those who believe in a team, there is a team”says the campaign.

On Thursday (Dec. 8), on the eve of the Argentine national team’s match against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the World Cup, the AFA (Argentine Football Association) released a commercial encouraging Argentines to support the national football team of the country in the World Cup. The ad went viral on social media.

The video mixes the history of Argentine football and Christmas elements to invite the population to cheer for the Argentine team. In addition to the image of the main Argentine playmaker, Lionel Messi, the piece features the image of Maradona, who died in November 2020, and Pope Francis, 1st Argentine at the top of the hierarchy of the Catholic Church.

Watch (2min9s):

WORLD CUP

The Football World Cup is a private for-profit sporting event. It is carried out every 4 years by the fifa (International Football Federation), which hopes to have record revenue with the event in Qatar in 2022. The teams qualify through preliminary knockout matches. The technical commission and the cast of each.

In the case of Brazil, it is up to the CBF (Confederação Brasileira de Futebol) define who the coach is and which players are “summoned” (in reality, everyone is invited and whoever is interested goes; as the commercial gain from marketing is great, the athletes always respond to the “summons”) .

The government of Brazil has no influence on the selection of the team that participates in the tournament. That is, it is not the country that is represented in the World Cup, but a football team chosen by a private entity.

