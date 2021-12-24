The Argentine band and musical project of Mateo Sujatovich, Knowing Russia, will be presented for the first time in our country next Thursday, April 21 at the Barranco convention center.

The group nominated for the Latin Grammy Awards and that has luxury collaborations with artists such as Fito Páez, David Lebón and Leiba, arrives in Peru as part of the presentation tour of their new album “La Dirección”, which began with four dates Sold out at the mythical Gran Rex Theater in Buenos Aires.

Sujatovich together with his band Conocando Russia, whose name comes from his nickname “El Ruso”, released his first album Conocando Russia in 2018 and the following year they released Cabildo and Juramento, which was nominated for Best Pop / Rock Album, Best Pop / Song. Rock and Best New Artist at the Latin Grammy Latin Grammy Awards and was also recognized at the Gardel Awards.

It should be noted that Mateo Sujatovich is the son of the Argentine musician and keyboardist of the band Spinetta Jade , Leo Sujatovich, with whom he shares a music studio that they called Club Atlético Sujatovich. His grandmother was “Pichona”, the piano teacher of Charly Garcia and many other greats of Argentine music and his sister is the Argentine singer and songwriter Luna Sujatovich.

In March 2022, Knowing Russia will perform at the Vive Latino festival with artists such as Gary Clark Jr., Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, Pixies, Residente, among others.

The Knowing Russia show in Lima has been possible thanks to Radiopolis Shows, a production company that will announce shows of this type during the next year. Tickets on sale to see Knowing Russia live at the Barranco cc are available through Joinnus.