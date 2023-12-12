Argentina's new Economy Minister Luis Caputo said the government would devalue the official peso rate by more than 50% to $800, cut energy subsidies, cancel tenders for public works and reduce the size of government. The publication reported this on Tuesday, December 12. Reuters.

Caputo said the plan would likely be painful in the short term, but was needed to reduce the budget deficit and reduce inflation.

“The goal is simply to avoid disaster and get the economy back on track,” he said in the address.

The country's foreign exchange and grain markets were blocked earlier on Tuesday as traders awaited the new government's economic plan. Banks were already expecting a sharp devaluation, and some lowered the exchange rate to 700.

Earlier it was reported that the new President of Argentina, Javier Miley, officially took office on December 10 after the inauguration ceremony. He took the oath of office in the congressional building in Buenos Aires, after which outgoing President Alberto Fernandez handed over the presidential ribbon and baton to Miley.

The victory of Javier Miley in the presidential elections in Argentina following the second round became known on November 20. During his first statement as president of the country, Miley noted that the country requires radical changes.

In addition to closing the country's Central Bank, his list of reforms includes dollarization of the economy, privatization of state-owned companies, as well as refusal to participate in the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

Subsequently, the new president of Argentina began to gradually abandon his ideas. As it turned out, economist Emilio Ocampo, a supporter of dollarization of the country, was supposed to become the new head of the Central Bank, but after his victory, Miley changed his position on economic issues and stopped considering his candidacy.