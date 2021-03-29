Anya Taylor-Joy is no stranger to geek culture, to batman, books, etc., including film adaptations: She is a fan of The Lord of the rings, He has even confessed that he usually sees the complete saga every Christmas.

So it would not be unreasonable to see her as Batgirl inside of the DCEUBoth she and fans and industry representatives welcome this possibility.

Users like @dellark_ or @goonielor They shared some images of the actress in the role of Batgirl.

Anya Taylor-Joy, the next Batgirl

This is a fanart shared by @goonielor in which we can see how the actress would look in the character’s typical costume.

Another user @dellark_ share this close-up with us Anya Taylor-Joy What Batgirl.

The only “problem” with this option is that the actress played Magik in the superhero franchise X-men New Mutants which was produced by Fox before it was acquired by Disney.

After the success it meant Birds of prey for Warner Bros, the company may be looking for more young and talented actresses to portray characters such as Batgirl, one of the most emblematic of the franchise of DC.

Would you like to see her as BatgirlWho would you like to see in that role?

