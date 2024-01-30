Daniel Scioli had been in office since Alberto Fenández's government; he will be Secretary of Tourism, Environment and Sport

Argentina's ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Scioli, was announced this Tuesday (January 30, 2024) as the new Secretary of Tourism, Environment and Sport in the government of President Javier Milei. The advertisement was done by the Minister of the Interior, Guillermo Francos, on his profile on X. Scioli's replacement for the position has not yet been announced.

“I thank the president Milei and to Minister Francos for the responsibility they entrust to me of adding my experience and commitment to this moment in the country”, published the now Argentine secretary on his profile on X.

Scioli was appointed Argentine ambassador to Brazil by former president Alberto Fernández, in 2020. Despite the differences between the Milei and Fernádez governments, the current president kept Ambassador Scioli in Brazil.

The former ambassador's integration into the government follows the dismissal on January 27 of Guillermo Ferraro, the country's former Minister of Infrastructure. Ferraro's portfolio was abolished by Javier Milei and included in the Ministry of Human Capital. Currently, the Argentine government has only 8 ministries.

Before becoming ambassador, Scioli served as governor of the province of Buenos Aires for two terms. He was also a candidate for the Argentine presidency in 2015 and was defeated by former president Mauricio Macri on that occasion.

The former ambassador had a presidential candidacy considered by the bloc Union for the Fatherland, supported by Fernández. However, his campaign was replaced by the candidacy of Sergio Massa, defeated by Milei in the presidential election.