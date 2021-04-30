Actress Libertad Leblanc, in a photo shoot in 1978. Gianni Ferrari / Getty

Argentine actress Libertad Leblanc, an icon of erotic cinema in the sixties and seventies, has died at the age of 83. He had pneumonia and died Thursday night at his home in Buenos Aires, as confirmed by the Argentine Association of Actors. Leblanc, who participated in more than thirty films, faced a very delicate health picture that had deteriorated in recent months and also had Alzheimer’s.

The White Goddess rose to fame in the 1960s and sought to compete with Isabel Sarli for the title of Argentina’s greatest sex symbol. She, blonde and daring; Sarli, brunette and shy. Leblanc took advantage of the fame of his colleague as an advertising campaign for the premiere in Venezuela of his first film as the protagonist, The Irupé flower (1962): “As there was not a penny for the promotion, it occurred to me to put on the poster the phrase ‘Libertad Leblanc, Isabel Sarli’s rival,” he told years later. She appeared nude and the film was an immediate success.

The publicized rivalry also helped to impose the name of the young actress, who from that feature film began a prolific cinematographic career with titles such as Harassed (1964), Madame Lulu’s house (1968) or Fury on the island (1978), among others.

Unlike Sarli, who built her entire career hand in hand with her husband and manager, the director Armando Bo, Leblanc made her way alone in the cinema, both in Argentina and in Latin America and Spain. Due to Bo’s direction, Leblanc turned down the role that the two would have shared a screen with.

Born in 1938 in the Patagonian city of Río Negro as Libertad María de los Ángeles Vichich, she was orphaned before she was one year old and in her first years she was raised by her mother, her aunts and her maternal grandmother. After her mother remarried, she was sent to boarding school. She ran away from there to watch movies and was expelled on several occasions, although she was reinstated thanks to generous family donations.

At 17 she married the artistic entrepreneur Leonardo Barujel, but the relationship ended three years later. Leblanc was then an unknown twenty-year-old with a baby to support and an ex-husband who boycotted her fledgling acting job. Her life changed as a result of the trip to the Caracas film festival in which she was discovered in the early sixties: from there she left supporting roles behind and began to receive offers for leading roles. In addition to his participation in films, he took to the stages of New York during a dozen seasons of Latin theater.

In the eighties he retired and divided his days between Spain and Argentina, where he did not reappear on the scene until 2004, with The fox and her lolitos, a comedy of the absurd with erotic overtones and memories of his films, of which scenes were projected during the show.

