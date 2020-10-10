Argentina is experiencing a difficult time due to the coronavirus. Last Thursday, the Ministry of Health reported 485 new deaths, which was a record to date for the South American nation.

Thus, Alberto Fernandez, president of the country, announced a stricter quarantine, which will go into effect next Monday. Since the pandemic started, 850,000 infections have already been exceeded and more than 22,000 people have lost their lives because of the disease.

So, These worrying data have led the Government to design a new quarantine plan and that it will be a “longer” stage, that will culminate with the arrival of the vaccine against the virus, as reported by the prestigious newspaper The nation.

The areas with the highest incidence

In addition to the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA), the epidemiological situation is complicated in some inland provinces such as Mendoza, Tucumán, Santa Fe, Córdoba, Neuquén, Jujuy and Tierra del Fuego, due to the increasing increase in infections.

“The AMBA was from day one until today in isolation, that served to control a lot some issues that had to do with the virus spreading beyond what should be expected. PWe can control traffic, we minimize the use of public transport. This was essential, “declared Fernández, accompanied by the governors of Santa Fe, Omar Perotti, of Neuquén, Omar Gutiérrez, and that of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales.

“A curve that seemed to accelerate in the AMBA began to flatten. Five weeks ago it started to go down. The AMBA experience was very important. It tells us where to go so that the problem does not get out of hand, The problem today transcended the AMBA and spread throughout Argentina. It began to circulate locally, almost in all the provinces of the country. Today the panorama then is very different from what we had weeks ago “added the president.

In this context, Fernández said that there are four provinces that “have managed to handle the problem very well: La Pampa, Catamarca, Formosa and Misiones. In the rest he said, “the virus is circulating. Somehow you have to limit this circulation. Almost 65% of infections today come from the interior provinces “, illustrated Fernández.

More restrictions for 14 days

With this situation, the Argentine Executive decided that “During the next 14 days, in 18 provinces we are going to take measures to guarantee a decrease in circulation. This measure will run until October 25. We are going to attack the virus across the country. “

Now, the provinces affected by the new restriction are: City of Buenos Aires, Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Chaco, Chubut, Jujuy, La Rioja, Mendoza, Neuquén, Río Negro, Salta, San Luis, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe, Santiago del Estero, San Juan, Tierra del Fuego and Tucumán.